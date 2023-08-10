CENTRAL FALLS – Students from Lincoln and Central Falls are ready to hit the road in their new, fully operational food trucks, purchased by their districts as part of the Rhode Island Department of Education’s Menu for Success initiative.
On Aug. 3, officials gathered at Calcutt Middle School to celebrate the unveiling of Lincoln’s truck, “The Mane Event” and the Central Falls truck, “Taste of Central Falls.”
Of the 13 school systems participating in this initiative, Lincoln and Central Falls are the first to present their trucks.
At the ceremony, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green thanked everyone involved and said she’s looking forward to students bolstering the work done in schools and exemplifying it throughout the state.
Infante-Green credited RIDE School Building Authority Finance Officer Mario Carreño, a member of the Lincoln School Committee, with spearheading the project and coming up with the idea to use food trucks as a way to highlight career and technical education programs and students.
According to the RIDE site, the purpose of the Menu for Success initiative is to provide internship and job opportunities for students, to increase schools’ presence in the community, and to open doors for students of color and increase the number of students who graduate with a defined plan for continued success.
The RIDE website also states that of Rhode Island’s 14,000 restaurants, 2 percent are owned by people of color.
“We need more minority business owners in Rhode Island,” said Catherine Rickert, director of workforce and resource development at Central Falls High School. “These food trucks are literally vehicles for success that will allow students to understand the ins and outs of a business before they leave high school.”
By operating the food trucks, students will learn how to prepare food in a safe and sanitary way and how to write their own business plans, budget, prepare a menu and run events. Students will also be able to receive their ServSafe certification, which will allow them to work in restaurants.
Lincoln Supt. Larry Filippelli said that though it may seem like it on the surface, the food truck isn’t just for students involved in the culinary CTE program.
“The food truck has offered unique and compelling educational opportunities to students throughout Lincoln High School, from law students who studied various certification and health procedures to engineering students who designed portions of the food truck,” he said.
Lincoln graphic design student Benjamin Buffington created the design for the outside of The Mane Event. Buffington, a rising junior, said he was inspired by “a lion’s flowing mane.”
Filippelli said Buffington’s involvement in the truck is an example of how Menu for Success is a cross-curricular initiative.
Central Falls Supt. Stephanie Downey Toledo reinforced Filippelli’s point, saying, “We don’t yet have a culinary program, but this gives us the opportunity, even though we don’t have that space yet, to bring the culinary and entrepreneurial experience to our students.”
Because they don’t have a culinary CTE, the truck will be run by students in the business and entrepreneurship program.
Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera said she is excited about Taste of Central Falls for many reasons, saying she believes it will motivate and help students to graduate high school.
“This initiative helps our students graduate. The graduates will realize they can achieve success as entrepreneurs that embrace their cultures, creative potential, and add to our city and state’s culinary industry.”
Taste of Central Falls is fully operational, and The Mane Event is just waiting on one more round of inspections before students can get cooking. The Mane Event is expected to be ready by the start of the school year.
The school administrators said they intend to have the food trucks present at school events and city and town events.
One event to look forward to is the inaugural Rhode Island Student Food Truck Roundup, to be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Chase Farm in Lincoln.
Guests will sample foods made by students, and will judge winners of the Governor’s Cup for best savory dish and Commissioner’s Championship for best sweet offering. Student musicians from participating districts will also have a chance to perform and compete in the Battle of the Bands.
“We hope you will join us on Oct. 21 at Chase Farm where we will showcase the skills of these ambitious and hardworking high school students,” said Lincoln Town Administrator Phil Gould.
For more information on The Mane Event, visit www.lincolnps.org, and for more information on Taste of Central Falls, visit www.cfschools.net.
