WOONSOCKET – Officials from Veolia Water North America say a notice sent to residents last week about a lack of drinking water inspections for a period of time two years ago failed to include some key context.
The notice, which was sent out to any customer who receives a Woonsocket water bill, indicated that monitoring requirements were not met for the Woonsocket Water Division between July 1 of 2021 and Dec. 31 of 2021 for “water quality parameters” and “chlorite.”
The notice was dated Feb. 1, 2023.
“At no point were the standards of water quality or public health ever in question,” John Oatley, senior vice president of operations at Veolia, which is located on Cumberland Hill Road, told the Town Council on Monday. He said a three-week gap was brought to light during an internal audit, triggering the automatic notice for six months.
“During that three-week gap, we were awaiting our laboratory certification transfer from the old lab to the new lab,” said Oatley. The gap was eventually reported to the Rhode Island Department of Health, which issued the public notice.
According to a news release from Veolia, when the new water plant came online in July 2021, there were several updates to reporting criteria from the RIDOH, including to the sampling schedule, meaning what samples to collect and how often they needed to be collected.
The RIDOH rule is that if anything happens between a reporting period, they must include that entire reporting period in the notice. This particular reporting period included 22 samples that were designated as “missed,” according to the company.
A tier three violation is issued within a year and indicates no direct impact on public health.
“The timing of the notice and the information that is contained in that notice, Veolia had nothing to offer,” said Oatley.
“Water quality was never in question, public health was never in question,” he added.
Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino told The Breeze on Monday that daily tests were always done according to RIDOH standards.
“This is part of their contract, this is why we outsourced the water system, the city is not required to do the testing,” he said.
Wastewater issues being corrected
Regarding ongoing issues with the Woonsocket WasteWater Facility Treatment Plant, D’Agostino told the council on Monday that the lawsuit recently filed from the state against the city was “sad,” “unnecessary,” and a “slap in the face.”
According to D’Agostino, the situation is now under control and the plant is running “beautifully” based on daily reports.
“I know I say this all the time and it frustrates people, but our plant is state of the art when it functions properly, and if used in its proper capacity, it runs quite well,” he said.
D’Agostino said Synagro will continue to have to bring in supplemental equipment to continue daily operations.
“If we choose to rebuild our facility eventually, it’s my opinion that it should be paid for by others, we do enough here,” he said.
Regarding ongoing odor issues, D’Agostino said they are now almost non-detectable but will likely always linger at trace levels.
In conjunction with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the city will be posting an available job with the title “wastewater facility system site manager.” This person will be at the facility to record data and make sure everything is running smoothly on both sides.
“Until this other facility is fixed, the incineration side if we choose to go in that direction this position will be imperative,” he said.
Asked how the RIDEM came to the conclusion that wastewater entering the Blackstone River is now safe and a no-contact advisory should be lifted, the RIDEM provided results of water testing to The Breeze.
According to Communications Manager Mike Healey on March 1, the results showed 86 colony forming units of bacteria per 100 milliliters effluent for enterococci.
Though the numbers fall within the range of acceptable limits according to the facility’s discharge permit, Healey said he cautions against deducing that the numbers alone indicate whether the facility is in compliance, saying there are other factors they examine to determine compliance but could not get into specifics because of the pending litigation.
