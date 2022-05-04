PAWTUCKET – Scott Stets, also known as the “Vet Detective” for his longtime work interviewing and bring attention to the history and exploits of military veterans, says he’s facing eviction despite cutting a check for back rent after finally securing rent relief.
Stets, of 28 Englewood Ave. in Pawtucket and an honorary member of the Iwo Jima Survivors of Rhode Island, says he continues to face the severe effects of long COVID, after contracting it while working his job screening patients and working security and maintenance at the Memorial Hospital Family Care Center in Pawtucket. He said he has been mostly out of work on medical leave since last April.
According to Stets, his issues with his new landlords cropped up almost immediately after they purchased the home he lives in last October, when they stopped by the property and saw his cats, Jack, Juliet and Veralynn, in his third-floor attic apartment. At that point, Stets already had pending complaints about the condition of the property under the previous landlord.
In March of this year, after Stets began the process of registering his cats as service pets; a clinical psychologist wrote a letter on his behalf diagnosing him with various conditions, including autism and anxiety, diagnoses impacting his ability to deal with stressful situations.
“These members of his family (the cats) are integral and critical to Scott’s mental health,” wrote the doctor, adding that the cats “form the social and relational stability and maintains Scott’s functioning to a substantial degree.” The cats, he said, “should be officially registered as comfort animals or service medically/psychologically necessary for his health and well-being.”
Under a stipulation agreement, Stets was to pay $5,800 in back rent by April 8. He says a fraud alert placed a hold on that rent relief check after he’d handed it over, which he informed the landlords and their representatives about, but on April 15, landlord Lissy Reyes Alvarado and attorney Steve Conti filed a motion for issuance of execution.
The landlord is claiming he broke his stipulation agreement, said Stets, even though he did as he was supposed to. For whatever reason, he said, the check still hasn’t been cashed even though it was deemed good to go as of 10 days after April 8.
Stets, now representing himself in court, says that without an eviction moratorium in place, people such as Conti who go on TV to suggest that all delinquent renters are deadbeats are helping to create “a homeless class,” forcing people onto the street with no options available to them.
Stets said that when he applied for rent relief with the state in December, his rent was immediately increased from $700 to $1,100. A renter a floor beneath him only recently had their rent increased, he said, and the monthly bill is still lower than his.
He said he planned to call the Rhode Island Commission for Human Rights this week, saying he has few options available to him with a May 12 District Court hearing pending.
Stets said he questions why his landlords should even be entitled to rent relief after he made multiple complaints about issues in his apartment, including rats, bats, mold, and a broken refrigerator that still hasn’t been fixed.
Stets said he would love to be able to find a new apartment, but doing so in the current climate is proving nearly impossible. He says he’s made multiple complaints to the city of Pawtucket about code violations at the property.
Conti, a North Providence eviction attorney whose firm was intentionally set on fire last summer, could not be reached for comment this week.
Emily Rizzo, spokeswoman for Mayor Donald Grebien’s office, responded to a Breeze inquiry by stating that the property at 28 Englewood Ave. was cited for three separate issues last fall, including a rodent infestation (confirming photos produced by Stets show rats and mice), ceiling issues, and a deficient roof. The owners were twice fined for failure to appear in Municipal Court, she said, once last year and once this year. Those issues were continued for a status update now pending on May 16, she said.
Rizzo noted that Stets had previously mentioned the issues he was bringing up about the condition of the property as the impetus for him being evicted, but she said there really wasn’t a lot the city could do in response because the matter wasn’t under their purview.
City property records show the home was built in 1900 and that it’s been owned by Alvarado and Carlos Santos since last October. It shows a three-quarter third story covering 770 square feet.
Rizzo confirmed that the first action by the city in response to complaints from Stets was last September, before the home switched hands.
Stets, owner of a 1999 Chevy Monte Carlo named the U.S.S. Ghost, or his own personal “Millennium Falcon,” said he has few options other than his current living arrangement. Finding an affordable apartment with two bedrooms, one for him and one for his “kids,” including his cat named after Jack Kennedy who he says enjoys talking on the phone with people, is like finding a lucky rainbow, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.