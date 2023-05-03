NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town organizers are seeking local veterans to participate in a Memorial Day Parade and Celebration on May 29.
Mayor Charles Lombardi is inviting everyone to the parade event, which will start at 1 p.m. in the North Providence High School parking lot on May 29.
The North Providence Memorial Day Parade Committee is seeking the public’s help in honoring veterans. Those veterans must be retired and live in North Providence to be chosen. They will be acknowledged and asked to lead the procession by either walking or riding in a convertible.
Submissions by email must be received by May 5 to recdirector@northprovidenceri.gov, including name, address, military branch, years served, and a brief summary of why the nominator believes the veteran “should be afforded this distinguished honor.” Call the Recreation Office at 401-719-1633 with questions.
In addition, town staff will be honoring North Providence residents who served in the military and have died. Residents are invited to submit their names and have them honored during the Memorial Day Parade.
Names will be displayed throughout the parade route and honored at the wreath-laying ceremony. Please submit by Friday, May 12 by email at recdirector@northprovidenceri.gov or by calling 401-719-1633.
