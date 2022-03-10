NORTH SMITHFIELD – When H. Farrell McMillan was 20 years old, he was evaluated by the draft board and promptly informed that he would be called for service within two weeks. Born in Georgia, and knowing he’d have more control over his fate if he signed up before being drafted, didn’t wait for that call. He made the proactive decision to join the U.S. Navy Seabees, which sent him to Rhode Island.
“I had experience in surveying, and I wanted to do more of that,” McMillan explained. He was stationed at the Naval base in Davisville, and served two 7-month tours in 1967 and 1968 in Vietnam.
When he was in Rhode Island, McMillan met his wife, Dona Jean Marovelli. They were married in 1969 and are celebrating 53 years of marriage this year. Dona is a retired substitute teacher who previously ran a community youth group, and said they love the North Smithfield school system. They’ve been living in North Smithfield since 1986.
When asked about the key to a successful marriage, McMillan said, “Commitment.”
His wife, smiling, said, “Compromise. And picking your battles.”
McMillan has spent his life demonstrating loyalty to his profession and communities. After his tours in Vietnam, he took advantage of the GI Bill and earned his bachelor of science degree in civil and environmental engineering from URI, and later joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in New England in 1975, where he worked as a civilian for 37 years.
By 2005, McMillan had become the chief of the engineering and planning division. He deployed to Iraq twice to work on Army construction projects, in 2005 and again in 2010.
McMillan retired in 2012, and stays active with the VFW in North Smithfield where he is a life member and post commander. As elections come up, he anticipates that this coming year will be his third serving as post commander.
“The positions kind of cycle through, you get the same people elected over and over,” McMillan said with a laugh. There are about 15 active VFW members in town, he estimates, although their numbers are close to 200 when extended to those elsewhere, whether Florida or a local nursing home.
He reflected on when the VFW post was in the building where Lindy’s Tavern used to be – now they meet at Memorial Hall. After World War II, McMillan said, North Smithfield had a huge VFW membership. At around 800 veterans, it was the third largest in the state of Rhode Island at the time.
“People made friends, they wanted to continue to get together,” McMillan explained. Although there used to be more activities, he said, the VFW today still stays active with flagging cemeteries, flag-bearing during parades, and events for Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
McMillan’s advocacy spans from the local to national level. At a recent town hall meeting, McMillan spoke in favor of increasing the local veterans tax credit, as well as thanking town officials for moving forward with its implementation. This summer, he will be traveling to the VFW National Convention in Kansas City, Mo., to sit in on workshops and meetings on behalf of all veterans.
One topic that he has his eye on is the recalculation of compensation given to veterans based on lasting injuries and disabilities sustained during duty, such as those brought on by Agent Orange. This change would recalculate compensation percentages based on inflation and modern cost of living, as well as fold in new conditions, such as respiratory conditions sustained by veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan.
If they vote to pursue these changes at the convention, McMillan said, the VFW in Washington D.C. will seek sponsorship for further legislative action.
Between now and then, he’ll be spending time with Dona and continuing to be there for the veterans of North Smithfield with community and presence.
“Anything to do with the veterans, we try to support them,” McMillan said.
