PAWTUCKET – Owners of Vibe Lounge & Hookah Bar on Broad Street must continue to maintain a police detail to monitor activity at the establishment after the City Council’s Board of License Commissioners denied a request to end the mandate as a cost-saving measure.
Vibe’s Victor Silva made his case at a Jan. 19 board meeting, saying all of his money is going into paying the police details, and it’s “100 percent unfair” to make him continue doing so as he reached 105 days without an issue at the club even as surrounding businesses aren’t required to do the same.
Councilor Terry Mercer responded that it’s not unreasonable to assume that the police details are responsible for creating the better atmosphere at the restaurant, saying Silva is “not the best decider” on whether he needs the police presence or not. Vibe is moving in the right direction, he said, but the calmness there is likely attributed to the fact that there were first four police officers monitoring activity there and now three, including two officers and a supervisor.
Mercer said he wasn’t ready to accept the idea that the ”105 good days” are a result of the Silva family’s business practices rather than the presence of police. After hearing from Capt. David Holden, he said he’s not comfortable reducing the number of officers to less than two. Responding to Silva’s contention that Vibe has an unfair burden, he and others suggested a pooling of resources between establishments in the downtown area to pay for detail officers.
Councilor Mark Wildenhain agreed with Mercer, saying incidents at local clubs continue to take up too much of this board’s time. He said he understands what all business owners are going through, but the city simply can’t tolerate poor behavior.
The council in December rejected Silva’s request to eliminate the police detail after declaring the club a public nuisance last spring, unswayed by his suggestions that the cost of the details could end up shutting him down.
The club repeatedly got in trouble for uncontrolled crowds, violent incidents, failing to shut down at closing times, lack of adherence to COVID protocols, and loud music after hours, among others.
The council ultimately decided at the Jan. 19 meeting to reduce the police detail from three officers to two, with no supervisor, and members didn’t take kindly to Silva’s protests over the ongoing mandate or suggestions that he doesn’t have the resources of larger clubs in the area. The council will get updates from police every 30 days on how the establishment is doing.
Responding to Silva’s statements that he can’t afford the police details, Schuette said he should be worrying more about his own operation and shouldn’t be comparing his club on the “financial aspects that come with running a crappy nightclub.”
Financial impact is not a factor in how she thinks about imposition of penalties, Schuette said.
“Let’s take responsibility and just do it,” she said.
Silva said he does take responsibility. Sunday night is the only night he can currently afford a police detail, he said, and he hasn’t been operating until closing time. He reiterated that this is the city he grew up in and then went into the Marine Corps.
As Silva left the podium, still stating his case, Wildenhain snapped, criticizing him for continuing to ignore the gravity of this situation and the fact that the city continues to invest substantial time and resources into addressing the threat to public safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.