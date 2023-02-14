CUMBERLAND – Police Chief Matthew Benson on Tuesday identified 25-year-old Sara Laboissionniere, of Cumberland, as the victim of a crash that took her life on Pine Swamp Road.
Police say one of the drivers involved in the crash had been involved in a hit-and-run crash moments earlier, and that driver was not Laboissionniere.
A second person who lost her life in the crash, also a woman, has not yet been identified pending results from the Rhode Island medical examiner's office.
Police were called Monday afternoon to the area of 210 Pine Swamp Road for a report of a crash involving two fatalities. Benson is thanking the civilians who tried to help the crash victims as well as first responders for their actions after the crash.
Benson confirmed that there had been a motor vehicle crash to an attended vehicle just prior at Pine Swamp Road and West Wrentham Road, approximately a half-mile from the site. The driver in the "suspect vehicle" in that crash fled the scene and was ultimately involved in the double fatal collision, but that suspect vehicle was not Laboissionniere's.
Determine relative to the Rhode Island State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit's work is still pending.
Benson reiterated the department's deepest condolences to the friends and family of those in the crash, particularly the loved ones of Laboissionniere.
"This case is tragic on so many levels, and our hearts go out to Sara's loved ones at such a difficult time," said the chief.
