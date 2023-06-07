SMITHFIELD – One person was killed and four other victims injured Wednesday afternoon at the Apple Valley Mall Subway sandwich shop in Smithfield when a man drove his car through the front of the store and all the way into the back wall. The driver of the vehicle was also injured.

Police have identified the deceased victim as Woonsocket resident Charlotte Vacca, 47. Vacca was the manager at the store and is said to be the mother of five children.

sw02895
sw02895

Too many people are not paying 100% attention while driving !!! 🤬 Many are on the phone , talking or texting ... (BOTH ARE ILLEGAL) 🤬 Many are stoned smoking pot or drinking nip bottles 🤬 Distracted driving is a MAJOR problem and should be dealt with EXPENSIVE punishments !!!

Ida
Ida

Absolutely true! But add, police looking at their monitors in center of vehicle has also been seen as they occasionally look up from them, while driving. And not using directionals, cutting in front of you. A real mess out there now.

