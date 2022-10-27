LINCOLN – When Simon Eddy Thornton died in 1873, his body was laid out in the parlor at Hearthside to be viewed by those who knew him, as was customary for the time. His wicker casket was surrounded by flowers to mask the unpleasant odor likely wafting from his corpse.

Purple and black buntings were hung from the exterior windows to signify to the community that the family was in mourning. Inside, clocks were stopped and mirrors were shrouded in black drapes to ensure Thornton didn’t catch a glimpse of his ghostly reflection and decide to stay behind for good.

