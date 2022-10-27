LINCOLN – When Simon Eddy Thornton died in 1873, his body was laid out in the parlor at Hearthside to be viewed by those who knew him, as was customary for the time. His wicker casket was surrounded by flowers to mask the unpleasant odor likely wafting from his corpse.
Purple and black buntings were hung from the exterior windows to signify to the community that the family was in mourning. Inside, clocks were stopped and mirrors were shrouded in black drapes to ensure Thornton didn’t catch a glimpse of his ghostly reflection and decide to stay behind for good.
All of these customs are on display in sold-out shows this month at Hearthside, a historic house museum on Great Road, as part of the Gone But Not Forgotten: Victorian Mourning & Funeral Customs exhibit.
As part of the exhibit, the Friends of Hearthside host a mock funeral for Thornton, who owned Hearthside until his death in 1873. Predating the invention of penicillin, Thornton was 57 when he died from erysipelas, a bacterial infection of the skin.
This reporter joined an eclectic group of curious-minded people on Sunday to pay respects to Thornton and learn more about the funeral customs of yore. It felt like the beginning of an Agatha Christie novel as we strangers gathered in a well-decorated sitting room for the tour.
I settled in next to Carl Johnson, a ghost hunter and demonologist, when a woman in a deep black Victorian mourning dress, Kathy Hartley of Friends of Hearthside, entered the room.
The idea for the exhibit came when the Friends of Hearthside received a most unusual donation, an antique embalming kit dating to around the time Thornton died at Hearthside.
As part of the program, guests are treated to a description of how Thornton’s body would have been prepared for the wake. Thanks to Bellow’s Funeral Chapel death and burial records, it is known that Thornton’s body was embalmed in the master bedroom at Hearthside.
The history of embalming was one of many factoids we learned on the tour. That custom came from the Civil War, when bodies needed to be preserved to be sent home for burial. At the time, they would have used a particularly unpleasant mix of chemicals.
Many of the other funeral and mourning customs of the era come from Queen Victoria, who set the standard for the fashion and behavior expected of a grieving widow upon the death of Prince Albert.
Of course, women were expected to openly grieve their husbands longer than any other person. Husbands didn’t have to mourn for very long at all, since they needed to find another wife ASAP.
As we moved through the house, volunteers in period mourning attire shared their knowledge of these traditions — some which have survived the test of time, and others lost to it.
We saw Victorian jewelry made from the hair of deceased people, mourning toys and dolls made to look like children who have passed, memorial artwork and postmortem photographs. This reporter particularly enjoyed the examples of historic obituaries, which included the cause of death.
We learned about the rise of spiritualism, how burials have changed over time. The theme of the exhibit is morbid, sure, but many of the customs deemed creepy today were comforting for the post-war Victorians who were seemingly surrounded by death. Between the Civil War, diseases, childbirth complications and other ailments, life expectancy was low, and the Victorians were experiencing death on a regular basis.
At the end of the tour, we arrived in the music room to pay our respects to Thornton, having learned much about his life and death.
There are two more sold-out Gone But Not Forgotten tours planned for this Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30. The exhibit will be back next year.
