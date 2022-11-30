NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mrs. Malinda Claus says she remembers watching her husband, who had grown long hair and a handlebar mustache, interact with their new grandchild, thinking as she looked on what a great Santa Claus he’d make.
Everywhere he went people would tell him how much he looked like Santa, said her husband, and growing his beard in response to his wife’s comment only enhanced the look.
Step two on their rapid and unexpected path to becoming Santa Phil and Mrs. Malinda Claus was to buy a red Tesla, complete with a Santa North Pole license plate. They bought the car last November, and on Dec. 23, 2021, Tesla completed a software update putting the “Santa mode” music and light show in their model and others.
Phil and Malinda Claus, longtime residents of the Fruit Hill neighborhood in North Providence, said they can’t believe how far they’ve come in a few short months, going to “Santa school” to learn all the ins and outs of the business and booking numerous local events, launching a new and likely permanent endeavor at a time when they thought they’d be winding things down a bit.
“It’s been the craziest endeavor of our lives,” said Mrs. Claus.
They live in the historic 1927 Peter Carlson House, named for the gambler who won the property in a bet.
The two have long tried their hand at any number of upstart businesses and side jobs, including Malinda’s Professor Chef cooking classes, but classes and other major engagements are off this December as they make Christmas magical for children all over R.I.
“This is too much fun,” she said.
As a jolly team they provide numerous services, found at www.santaphilmrsclaus.com, headlined by their pre-Christmas home visits with the Tesla light show. A simple call-out of “ho ho ho” sets the whole thing in motion, with a screen in the car showing the car as a sleigh, other cars as reindeer, and people throwing snowballs at the car. The car plays Trans-Siberian Orchestra and “Carol of the Bells” for a minute and a half, with lights going throughout.
It’s just wild, said the Clauses, how becoming Christmas’s favorite couple has transitioned them into a new way of life all year.
“Once you become Santa Claus, you’re Santa Claus 24/7,” said Phil, who hands out his wooden “Merry Christmas from Santa” coins wherever he goes and then walks away, leaving the young recipient with their mouth hanging open.
He works at FM Global, and said his colleagues love the whole Santa thing.
Malinda and Phill recall how they were in a combined liquor store and gift shop in New Hampshire when her husband overheard a young girl telling her mom on the liquor store side that she wanted to get a gift, and Phil handed her one of his coins and said he hoped it would tide her over until Christmas. Malinda was in the gift shop, and as the girl and her mother came in, she overheard the child telling her mom that she’d met the real Santa. Malinda then walked over to her and said, “you never know where you’re going to see Santa” and walked away.
“It’s fun, it’s so much fun,” said Malinda of how they tag-team together.
While cookies are the most common treat to leave Santa, plenty of people leave other items, such as granola bars, said the Clauses, and Phil’s favorite is a Rhode Island craft beer. During an airport stopover over the summer, someone spotted him, recognized him as Santa with his red hat and glasses, and immediately bought him a drink.
The two completed Santa school online and got their Santa Claus licenses, learning all the right behaviors expected of them and answers to questions, such as “Santa can’t bring live animals” when a child asks for a horse.
Phil and Malinda say they’re happy to be reviving the Santa visit tradition post-pandemic, noting how there’s still a Santa shortage needing to be filled.
Many of those children in the “sweet spot” for Santa, at ages 3 or 4, never really got to see Santa before now, they said, so there’s a little bit of an adjustment for them as they overcome skittishness about being close to other people. “You’ve just got to let it go, flow with it,” said Phil, adding that offering “magic reindeer food” helps bring them over.
The longer they stay during house visits, the more comfortable the children become, said the Clauses. During a recent home visit in Johnston, the grandchildren were shy but felt safer because they were at grandma’s house.
Families who hire them fill out a form with all sorts of details, said Malinda, such as name, school, what Santa brought last year, what they want this year, and what they leave for Santa.
Being Santa and Mrs. Claus is about constantly learning and being better at the job. Every gig is different, they said, with unexpected questions and circumstances. There are some things Santa simply can’t do, they said, and it’s important to get into the minds of parents, so they stay within the lines.
There are actually quite a few “genuine Santas” around, many in the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas or members of multiple Santa Facebook pages.
“There are a lot more than you would imagine,” said Malinda.
One aspect of this new life that’s been a bit of a shocker is the price of the outfits, said Malinda and Phil, with her dress costing more than her wedding dress.
When it comes to their own four grandchildren and the dynamics of trying to pull off Santa and Mrs. Claus, they said they’re known more as Santa’s helpers because Santa can’t be everywhere.
She’s known by her Greek grandmother name of Yaya, said Malinda, and when they tried to match that up with a name for him, they somehow landed on Yoda.
While most of their family loves what they’ve been up to, Phil laughs as he tells about his mom’s reaction to the whole thing, saying she’ll never see the central Christmas figure that jumps out to perfect strangers at the airport.
“She doesn’t get it; she doesn’t see Santa,” said Phil, laughing as he describes her asking what she did wrong for him to end up this way.
Visit www.santaphilmrsclaus.com for more on Santa Phil and Mrs. Malinda Claus.
