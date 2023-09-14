SMITHFIELD – Pleasant View Elementary School’s new Principal Terry Viera and interim Assistant Principal Kristin Dohoney say they’re kicking off the new school year by promoting and fostering a positive school environment for students, staff and families.
Both in their first year, Viera and Dohoney bring decades of teaching experience to the school.
Dohoney, who is under contract for a year in the position, came from teaching for 30 years, with the last five years at Old County Road School. She is a product of the Smithfield school system, starting at McCabe Elementary to graduating from Smithfield High School.
Viera comes from Colt Andrews Elementary School in Bristol, where she taught second grade and was head teacher for seven years.
Viera said another focus for the pair is to increase test scores in reading and math and continue to respond to anonymous feedback to make the school the best it can be. Dohoney brings a background in data analysis that they say they both take advantage of to ensure students’ and teachers’ needs are being met.
“We’re creating a school family,” Dohoney said.
“We listen. We care and we’re very fair. It’s all that Kristin and I are about,” Viera said.
Supt. Dawn Bartz said the district sends out feedback surveys to the community to find areas of improvement. Typically, Bartz said, feedback points to academics and student safety. Dohoney said the teachers requested more team-building activities, such as potluck lunches.
“We held coffee in the quad. It was so well-received,” Viera said.
“We’re here to help and support the team,” Dohoney added.
Viera said there are nearly 600 students at the school and 60 staff members. She said it is important that the staff is cohesive and supported. That begins with a positive start to the day for the whole school from helping students off the buses to welcoming teachers into the building.
“We keep on a big smile, rain or shine, or in the humidity,” she said, smiling.
Dohoney and Viera said it is important to be visible in the building. With their teaching experience, they said in unison that they “get it.” Dohoney also serves as a mentor for teachers.
During last week’s heat wave, Viera said she opened her office to 2nd-graders in need of relief from the heat.
“They’re our future. We want them to be life learners,” she said.
The new administrators are also looking into new collaborations including a partnership with the senior center, as well as building up the school community for staff, students and families to gain more involvement from families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.