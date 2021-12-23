SCITUATE – While serving in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1968 to1969, Scituate historian Fred Faria received a Christmas message from his family that reminded him how important family is during the holidays.
More than 50 years later, Faria shared his story and a message to those who are safe at home:
“There is a bright light out there for all, and there are still soldiers out there who want to hear from us,” he said.
Faria was drafted into the Vietnam War in 1968 and served in the 101st Airborne Division in northern Vietnam. He said he received his draft letters and the next thing he knew he was in Vietnam fighting a war. As a member of the Army, he said mail call was infrequent and a point of excitement for soldiers.
In a time before cell phones and computers, receiving letters from home was the only way most soldiers stayed connected with people back home. He said he always anticipated a letter from back home, or a care package with cookies.
“Put it this way, if you didn’t get a letter during mail call, you were sad, really sad,” Faria said.
“Mail call was a special time,” he added.
Faria served his tour, which meant going out on daily mine-sweeping runs to clear roads for convoys and troops to travel through the region.
From November 1968 to January 1969, Faria’s division, referred to as I Corp., was stationed at the Navy Seabees compound in Vietnam. Faria said the biggest difference between his tour and the Seabees was the comforts they were given, including hot showers, kitchens with dining areas, good places to sleep, recreation areas, and a movie night every so often.
“This was a far cry from C-rations and no entertainment short of the guy next to you talking endlessly about his girlfriend he left behind,” Faria said.
Faria spent Thanksgiving with the Seabees, and said his family was always on his mind, especially around the holidays. He said Thanksgiving was a hot meal with ice cream, and a movie.
“The 101st folks thought we had died and gone to heaven,” Faria said.
The following week, mail call came to the Navy compound. Included in it was a package for Faria.
“They called my name and handed me a round film reel canister with a movie film inside. It read something like, ‘Merry Christmas, Fred,’” Faria said.
The film came from a local TV station, Channel 10 News. Faria had no idea what was on the reel, and what’s worse, he said, he had no idea how he would play it. Over the next week, he would try to come up with ways to watch the film.
The next week, the Seabees were hosting a movie night, and Faria saw his chance. He lingered behind after the movie, and asked a Seabee technician if he would play the reel, still not knowing what was on it. The technician agreed. Some other soldiers waited around when they saw the new reel going on.
“Lo and behold, to my surprise and bewilderment, up comes my family all looking nervous in the TV studio on the black and white screen with a festive Christmas holiday background. My mother started it off with a big, ‘Hello Fred, we miss you.’” Faria said. His two brothers gave him a similar greeting and wave, followed by his sister, he said.
“They finish with, ‘We miss you, please stay safe and think of us at Christmas. We are thinking of you in Vietnam. Merry Christmas,’” Faria said.
Faria recalled the whole video lasting a minute or two. He begged the technician to replay it because it was so short, and he didn’t want to miss anything.
“I had a tear in my eye. I looked around and most of the Seabees also had tears in their eyes,” he said.
Faria said it was the best Christmas gift he could have received in Vietnam. He held onto the reel for as long as he could, but said it was fairly large (around 12 inches) and either got wet from a monsoon or was taken from him by enemies.
During his time in Vietnam, he never heard of another soldier receiving a Christmas reel. He spoke to his brother recently, who said he remembered recording the short film and being very nervous about it, despite not many other families being around during filming. He said it was filmed in late September or early October, and took until after Thanksgiving to arrive in Vietnam.
Faria said it is important during the holidays to remember those who can’t be with us, and he prays for all servicemen and women.
“Merry Christmas and peace on earth wherever you are stationed,” he said.
