Carla Thomson, of the Village Art Cooperative, displays her work at the Job Armstrong building at 1181 Putnam Pike. The cooperative features and sells art from local artists on weekends in the fall through December.
GLOCESTER – On weekends this fall, the nonprofit Village Art Cooperative sets up a shop showcasing arts and crafts from local artists inside the historic Job Armstrong Building at 1181 Putnam Pike in Chepachet.
Artist Carla Thomson joined the cooperative in its first year three years ago, and is now leading the group of approximately 12 artists who sell art in the shared space on weekends from September through December.
Thomson said the idea came from the local artists known as the “Chepachet Chicks,” a group dedicated to fostering and supporting artisans in northern Rhode Island by creating a supportive and cooperative arts community. Eventually it became its own group that encourages young and emerging artists while promoting the appreciation of fine art and crafts by providing a venue for artists to exhibit and sell their work.
“There’s a lot of talent in this building,” Thomson said.
Thomson creates paintings as well as pottery and other ceramic items.
“Our goal is to build our community to be with other artists and to get together with other artists,” Thomson told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
Thomson said it is the group’s vision to build a community of artists using the venue to showcase their work. Through donations, the Village Art Cooperative can use the Armstrong building from the Glocester Heritage Society, which also sells merchandise such as books, maps, cards, and photographs, during cooperative operating hours.
Rent is available through sponsors, including the Polished Beauty Salon, Breezy Knoll Child Care, Mike Geremiah Painting, Claudette Hohlmier, and Compass Construction.
Artists come from local communities including Burrillville, Glocester, Pawtucket, Lincoln, and Coventry, and the list is growing, said Emily Bonci of Chaos Farm Alpaca. Bonci sells alpaca goods including hats, gloves, woolen soaps, tiny alpaca figurines, and more at the cooperative.
“Always a smile and friendly face at the counter, we are always looking for new artists to feature there,” Bonci said.
Members pay a $125 fee to join the cooperative, and commit to manning the space twice a month to provide shoppers with information, run the register and maintain the shop. Some artists decide to attend every week, while others stay during specific hours.
Artists rent spaces for $10 per 10 feet and mark items with prices.
Arts and crafts at the cooperative include jewelry, pottery, stained-glass, baskets, knitted goods, bath and body products, home décor, leather goods, textiles and paintings.
Visit the cooperative on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. There are extended hours on Columbus Day, Black Friday, and Candlelight Shopping on Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22.
