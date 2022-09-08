Carla Thomson of the Village Art Cooperative
Carla Thomson, of the Village Art Cooperative, displays her work at the Job Armstrong building at 1181 Putnam Pike. The cooperative features and sells art from local artists on weekends in the fall through December.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

GLOCESTER – On weekends this fall, the nonprofit Village Art Cooperative sets up a shop showcasing arts and crafts from local artists inside the historic Job Armstrong Building at 1181 Putnam Pike in Chepachet.

Artist Carla Thomson joined the cooperative in its first year three years ago, and is now leading the group of approximately 12 artists who sell art in the shared space on weekends from September through December.

