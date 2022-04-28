SCITUATE – Inspired to help relieve the suffering caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the North Scituate Village Business Association will adopt the country’s flower, the sunflower, as a theme for its springtime stroll on April 30.
Every spring, the NSVBA holds a themed springtime stroll through the village to invite the public in for Mother’s Day and early summer shopping. This year, the NSVBA was inspired to help the citizens of Ukraine, and will donate a portion of the proceeds from the stroll to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.
Sacha Hummel of the NSVBA said the organization made sunflower stickers the color of the Ukrainian flag as a gift to shoppers who donate during the Sunflower Stroll.
“Come show your support to Ukraine and the North Scituate Village Business Association while enjoying the nice spring weather in our quaint little village,” Hummel said.
Hummel said the three main shops participating in the stroll, including his store Glitz as well as Bewitched of Scituate and Bittersweet and Ivy, will have specials to help generate donations.
“I hope that everyone comes and helps us support the poor souls of Ukraine,” Hummel said.
Hummel said the organization hopes to raise at least $500 to assist with humanitarian relief and long-term support for Ukrainian people, with a focus on the most vulnerable, including children. Donations to the fund will provide shelter, food, and clean water for refugees, health and psychosocial support, access to education, economic assistance, and more.
Hummel said to look for the Ukrainian flag at participating stores. The stroll runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine this Saturday, April 30.
To donate directly to the fund, visit www.globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund.
