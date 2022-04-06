NORTH PROVIDENCE – Following what organizers and festival-goers deemed a hugely successful inaugural event, the North Providence Village Festival in Centredale is set to return for round two in 2022.
Town Councilor Steven DiLorenzo said the festival, which ran Sept. 10-12 last year, a Friday through Sunday, will follow the same schedule this year.
“It’s a go,” he said prior to a Tuesday evening council meeting this week, where he was set to seek support from his colleagues.
That council input represents the unofficial start to get ready for the festival, which drew nearly 2,500 people last year.
“It’s going to be a little bigger and a little better this year,” said DiLorenzo.
One change he and other organizers expect to make this year is a slight expansion on the side street next to Town Hall, Steere Avenue, to add some food trucks, said DiLorenzo. He said he had thought last year, with the number of vendors booked, that the area of the festival on Smith Street would be completely full, but realized as the festival went on that there was space to fill in with other offerings and expand on the festival.
As for entertainment, DiLorenzo said he expects it to be back as part of the festival, though they haven’t really figured it out as of yet.
With good weather, he said, hopefully this year’s event will be every bit as popular as the inaugural one last year. If there were any complaints last year, he said, it was that it maybe wasn’t big enough, with some suggesting closing the street off all the way up to Cumberland Farms.
“Everyone just wanted to see it become bigger and bigger,” said DiLorenzo.
It’s not feasible to extend the festival grounds that far, he said, but there’s plenty to be done to expand the offerings.
One negative from last year was a bit of a traffic situation at the start of the festival, due to the large volume of visitors arriving at once.
DiLorenzo said Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. has drafted a traffic plan to alleviate concerns at this year’s event.
