GLOCESTER – Matthew LaCroix of Vintage Cycles and More said he was inspired to open a bicycle repair shop by his mentor and teacher, Paul Rossato of the former A.A. Vittorio Cycles, who took young LaCroix under his wings to teach him.
.LaCroix said he’s been riding and rebuilding bikes since he got his first bike, a Columbia, when he was six years old in 1977.
He met Rossato, who died in 2012, when LaCroix was young and spent as much time as he could with Rossato and in his shop.
“I’d go into the shop every other day just to see what he was doing,” LaCroix said.
LaCroix said Rossato was the best man in the country at bike repair in his day, and sparked his curiosity for bicycles.
“I spent all my time with him. He was my mentor, a really smart man. I opened this shop in honor of Paul Rosatto, a close friend of mine,” LaCroix said.
LaCroix is keeping the trade alive in his new bicycle repair shop, located at 712 Putnam Pike in Chepachet, which also features an area where antiques and consignment items are sold. The Woonsocket native owned two shops in the past in North Smithfield and Woonsocket, and said northern Rhode Island needs a new store.
“I have a lot of years of history and decided to get back in the business,” LaCroix said.
Vintage Cycles and More will focus on bicycle repair, building bikes and antique sales. LaCroix will focus on high-end Italian and electric bikes. On occasion, LaCroix said he will resell older bicycles and do consignment.
Similar to the variety of customers he sees come into his shop, LaCroix said he will sell and repair a wide variety of bikes, including road, off-road, BMX, gravel and the road/ off-road crossover.
LaCroix will also tune up bicycles with several levels of service from a quick tune-up to a full-service once-over.
LaCroix branched out to selling antiques as a hobby, adding that it accompanies bicycle sales well.
“I’ve been doing that for quite a while. I find fine items and bring them to the shop for people to peruse,” LaCroix said.
As for LaCroix, he likes to bike on bike paths throughout the state. He plans to hold bike meets for riders of varying abilities to join group rides beginning in May.
Vintage Cycles and More is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.