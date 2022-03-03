CUMBERLAND – Longtime town appraiser Vision Government Solutions was the only company to submit a bid to complete a revaluation of local properties, ensuring continuity of both expertise and process.
The Town Council was set Wednesday to approve a resolution allowing Mayor Jeff Mutter to hire Vision for a total of $451,000, nearly $50,000 less than the earlier ballpark estimate for the project.
A full revaluation is mandated every nine years, while less involved statistical revaluations happen every three years.
The town saw 600 appeals from residents following Vision’s last revaluation in 2019, about 100 more than the 500 expected.
Representatives from the Massachusetts-based company pointed to a mostly unblemished record in town after a software update was blamed for notices being sent out in error without including old or new property values in 2020.
The town’s current online property tax system is run by Vision, as are those of many other Rhode Island cities and towns.
Cumberland Tax Assessor Albert Wylie told The Breeze that Vision has been Cumberland’s revaluation company since the 2014 tax year.
Wylie said COVID has changed some aspects of the process, but the company will use a combination of mailers, phone calls and other forms of communication to try to physically inspect properties, with appointments made.
If an appointment isn’t ever made, the assessors will do their work based on what they know to be historically accurate about a property, said Wylie.
“It’s not a blind guess, but a very educated one,” he said, based on utilities, permits pulled, and what assessors know about the house historically. They might even use clues to help figure out if a home has multiple units such as counting the cars in the driveway, he said.
“There are so many visual clues,” he said.
Wylie said there are more resources online for assessors to use than ever, including MLS, Redfin and Zillow. Someone might try to claim they don’t have a finished basement, but an online picture shows at least part of the basement to be finished.
The effective date of the revaluation in Cumberland will be Dec. 31, 2022, and pricing and valuation on all land, buildings and property will reflect fair market value as of that date.
The town lists 15,500 total parcels to be analyzed, including vacant land, across 28.3 square miles of Cumberland.
Revaluation work will be started no later than May 1, with a complete preliminary land and building study done by Oct. 15 and complete data collection by Nov. 30. Everything else will be done by Dec. 31, and assessment notices will be mailed by Feb. 10, 2023. Informal hearings on appeals will begin no later than Feb. 16 and end by March 10, 2023.
Wylie said it appears that property values will be up across the board, continuing a trend seen widely over the past six years of “up and up and up.”
While a statistic revaluation is almost entirely driven by data, and rightfully because “sales is king in real estate” and the real estate market is defined by what people are willing to pay for homes, a full revaluation also takes into account the physical condition of a property, he said.
Communities are legally mandated to decrease tax rates per $1,000 of assessed value when values go up as a whole. This equalization process prevents the town from drawing in more revenue from higher values, while helping to ensure a more equitable distribution of the tax burden.
