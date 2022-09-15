CUMBERLAND/CENTRAL FALLS – Brandon Voas eked out a 40-vote victory over incumbent Rep. Jim McLaughlin in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, though McLaughlin said the votes weren’t final and he wasn’t ready to concede defeat.

McLaughlin told The Breeze just prior to midnight Tuesday that there were still some missing votes to be counted in the race, though allies for Voas were saying that the challenger had won.

