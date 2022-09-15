CUMBERLAND/CENTRAL FALLS – Brandon Voas eked out a 40-vote victory over incumbent Rep. Jim McLaughlin in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, though McLaughlin said the votes weren’t final and he wasn’t ready to concede defeat.
McLaughlin told The Breeze just prior to midnight Tuesday that there were still some missing votes to be counted in the race, though allies for Voas were saying that the challenger had won.
The state elections website showed Voas with 656 votes, including mail and early votes, or 51.3 percent of the total, and McLaughlin with 622 votes, or 48.7 percent. McLaughlin, according to the preliminary results, beat Voas at the physical polling places Tuesday, while Voas had the edge on both mail and early voting.
“(I’m) honored to receive the support of Cumberland and Central Falls voters,” said Voas in a statement. “Truly ecstatic to be the Democratic nominee this fall for state representative District 57. Thank you to the voters of District 57 and the friends and family who helped me through this campaign.”
Voas said he thought it would be close, which is why he kept emphasizing the importance of people getting to the polls. He said he’s happy about the result and looks forward to the next campaign against Republican Dennis Huard in the November election.
McLaughlin was supported by both Mayor Jeff Mutter and Council President Mike Kinch, who both said the incumbent has been someone who can be relied on to effectively advocate for Cumberland.
Voas, meanwhile, had his own contingent of local political allies supporting his candidacy, including a number of elected officials who supported Mutter in his last election.
Voas, 28, previously said he was inspired to run after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade, saying McLaughlin is out of touch with average people on key issues such as abortion and gun control. He has highlighted McLaughlin’s lack of getting many of his own bills passed in the General Assembly.
McLaughlin, 78, focused during the campaign on economic issues, saying he wants to continue advocating for Cumberland and Central Falls residents and businesses.
With many residents in Cumberland seeing only statewide candidates on their ballots Tuesday, with the town now in the middle of its new four-year terms, the focus locally turned mostly to House District 57 and House District 51, though there will be more General Assembly races on the ballot in the November election.
In the race for House of Representatives District 51, incumbent Rep. Bob Phillips easily fought off Marlene Guay, a single mother of two adult sons and member of the R.I. Political Cooperative. Guay is a former council candidate in Woonsocket who campaigned alongside former Councilor Alex Kithes, who lost his primary in the House District 49 race on Tuesday to Glenn Dusablon.
Guay told The Breeze Tuesday night that Phillips, a man she says acts more like a Republican than Democrat, only achieved victory because of low voter turnout and the poor weather.
“I’m still trying to process it,” she said, adding that throughout her campaign, she has been honest about who she is.
With mail and early votes counted, Phillips finished with 511 votes, or 63.3 percent of the total. Guay had 296 votes, or 36.7 percent of the total.
Phillips could not immediately be reached for comment following his victory.
Guay had called out Phillips as not a true Democrat, saying her campaign was focused on issues such as affordable housing, reproductive rights, living wages, and LGBT issues, matters that Phillips has “voted against and sat on.”
Phillips responded back to Guay during the campaign, saying that members of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative have focused on socialism and protest as hallmarks of their campaigns.
Among the legislative accomplishments Phillips has promoted from his time in office are 2018 legislation making the Division of Motor Vehicles more efficient, a 2017 education reform bill, and co-sponsoring a law prohibiting retailers of essential commodities from engaging in price gouging during a market emergency.
