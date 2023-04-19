Claire brown, events coordinator of the woonasquatucket river watershed council, helps clear away brush at the future westcott park in north providence last saturday, april 15, to help celebrate earth month. The future park will be named after former north providence town planner, dave westcott, who was the driving force to have the land conserved.
Jean Cohoon and her husband Scott, both of Cranston, volunteer their time to help clear the land on Adams Lane in North Providence which will become Westcott Park. The clean up, last Saturday, April 15, was organized by the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, the North Providence Land Trust and the North Providence Mayor’s Youth Commission to celebrate Earth Month.
Nicholas Holzinger and Shane McClure, both of North Providence and students at Ricci Middle School, help in the clearing of the land at the future Westcott Park as part of their volunteer requirements to become members of the National Honor Society.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The new Westcott Park on the Woonasquatucket River is rapidly moving toward completion as a neighborhood amenity, seeing significant investments of time and effort from volunteers.
The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Coalition, the North Providence Land Trust and the North Providence Mayor’s Youth Commission celebrated Earth Month last Saturday with a cleanup of the park off Adams Lane, “an important and beautiful piece of conserved land with an existing trail and public access to the Woonasquatucket River.”
“As plans are finalized for the park, which will include extending the trail to create a walking loop and adding a canoe launch, we need your help to continue momentum and keep up the maintenance of the site,” stated the WRWC in a release on the weekend event, which included planting of trees and removal of invasive species, among other activities.
The North Providence Land Trust voted at a March 9 meeting for D’Amico Engineering to engineer the land alteration of Westcott Park, located off of Adams Lane in North Providence, for a canoe and kayak launch.
Planning Director Brent Wiegand confirmed to The Breeze that plans were finalized with the Land Trust, and the board approved an application to be sent to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for significant land alteration, which will mainly consist of clearing the Woonasquatucket River shoreline to accommodate the boat and kayak launch.
The only other significant change applied for is the addition of another trail to the existing trail that was present when the property was purchased.
“Other than that we’re leaving it pretty much the way it is,” he said.
The Breeze previously reported how The North Providence Land Trust secured the property in the fall of 2020 for $300,000 from the Octeau family, a purchase partially funded by a $150,000 matching grant from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. Back then, the intent was to use the space for passive recreation including river access as well as to create a better trail system, which North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi is still on board with.
Lombardi says the park is coming together to be a really nice place for residents to enjoy. The riverfront park is still meant to be about passive recreation and personal enjoyment, he said, with a kayak/canoe launch and walking trail being the primary amenities. He said there will likely only be about 10-15 parking spots when all is said and done, making it a true neighborhood park.
This preservation project is a really important one to a town that’s 99 percent built out with commercial and residential properties, says the mayor, and is part of officials’ ongoing goal over the past decade and ongoing to invest in recreational properties that will stay that way permanently.
The park, which was originally going to be called Westcott Memorial Park, was named after Wiegand’s predecessor, the late Planning Director David Westcott, who is credited with the spurring the effort to acquire the 2.75-acre property alongside the Land Trust.
The Land Trust previously acquired the park space as its largest parcel of property in North Providence. In June of 2021, The Town Council voted to accept an $1,800 donation from Rhode Island Envirothon for the creation of a memorial bench honoring Westcott, who is fondly remembered by local officials for his deep wisdom and knack for conveying big ideas in understandable ways.
Ken Conte, who recently stepped down as chairperson of the Land Trust to pursue other endeavors, told The Breeze this week that he’s happy now as just a private citizen to see how the park is turning out after also receiving a grant to establish a trail system.
