LINCOLN – Online ticket sales have launched for the Oct. 1 BeWitched and BeDazzled event, a Hocus Pocus-inspired fall festival at Lincoln’s Chase Farm Park where scenes for the movie’s sequel were filmed.

Interest in the festival has been so overwhelming that tickets will no longer be sold at the door on the day of the festival, but only online until they sell out, say organizers. Tickets will be capped around 4,000.

