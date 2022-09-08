LINCOLN – Online ticket sales have launched for the Oct. 1 BeWitched and BeDazzled event, a Hocus Pocus-inspired fall festival at Lincoln’s Chase Farm Park where scenes for the movie’s sequel were filmed.
Interest in the festival has been so overwhelming that tickets will no longer be sold at the door on the day of the festival, but only online until they sell out, say organizers. Tickets will be capped around 4,000.
The one-day festival will require at least 100 volunteers on the day of the event, plus volunteers helping to set up the day before and clear the park the day after.
Kathy Hartley, president of the Friends of Hearthside, the nonprofit organizing the festival, said there are opportunities for all-day, four-hour shifts or pre- and post-event set up and break down, with a long list of duties for volunteers to choose from.
Volunteers are needed to work the admissions gate, food and beverage sales, information booth, to assist with various planned children’s activities, help vendors set up, direct vehicles in the parking area, and run various errands during the festival. They’re also looking for volunteer photographers and videographers, technical assistants and security guards.
Community service hours are available for volunteers, who can sign up for a specific shift. Visit greatroadheritagecampus.org to sign up for a shift.
“We’re going to have so many people on the grounds that day, we want to have enough volunteers available to direct visitors to different locations,” Hartley said. Different areas of the park will be transformed into mystical attractions, named things like the Blackbird Pond and the Land of Enchantment.
Hartley said they anticipate BeWitched & BeDazzled will “bring the community together in a celebration of Halloween, autumn and the Hocus Pocus movie that was filmed at Chase Farm.” The movie comes out the day before the festival.
The event is set to include main stage entertainment, presentations on the Salem Witch Trials, photo opportunities, costume contests, an art competition, hayrides, food trucks, children’s activities, workshops, psychics, vendors and more.
In the evening, they’re showing the original Hocus Pocus movie on a projector screen at the park. The original plan was to do a drive-in style showing, but Hartley said they’d only have the space for 20 or so cars; and that it would be logistically challenging to clear the park for the showing.
Instead, people are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to cozy up under the starts for the film, which will be showed at the main stage. There’s a pre-show prior to the movie from The Salem Sisters, which Hartley described as “a really fun little performance to get everyone jazzed up.”
Tickets for the BeWitched festival are $13 for general admission. Children ages 3 and under will be admitted for free.
Tickets to the Hocus Pocus outdoor movie showing are an additional $7, and can be purchased together with an event ticket online. Movie tickets will be capped around 500.
