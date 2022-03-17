LINCOLN — As the weather warms and winter fades into spring, Rhode Island communities are making plans for this year’s Cemetery Awareness and Preservation Weeks.
Volunteer cemetery cleanups are being planned statewide, but there’s no specific date set yet for Lincoln’s cleanup effort.
Leading the charge in Lincoln is Blackstone Valley Historical Society’s cemetery coordinator Ken Postle. With dozens of historical cemeteries in the Valley, Postle spends most of his free time planning and assisting with historic cemetery cleanups.
The next cleanup in Lincoln will depend on the weather. Postle said he’ll post specific dates and calls for volunteers on the Facebook page “River Road and Blackstone River Valley Cemeteries.”
He said they’ll likely be looking to do some work in the cemeteries off Sherman Avenue, Breakneck Hill Road and Dexter Rock Road, among others.
“We need to get around to all of Lincoln’s little cemeteries,” he said.
The group is always looking for volunteers to help with cleanups in Lincoln, as well as North Providence, Pawtucket, Woonsocket and other local communities.
Moreover, Postle said they’re desperately looking for volunteers to help flag the graves of veterans ahead of Memorial Day, which is right around the corner.
While cleanups are weather-dependent, the flagging effort is done rain or shine.
“I put in a flag order this week. Once we get the flags from the state, it will be all hands on deck,” he said.
Some of the larger cemeteries like St. Francis in Pawtucket have hundreds of veteran graves to flag. Other burial lots, tucked away in the woods or between residences, contain one or two veteran graves. Postle said it’s important to try to get to all of them.
Roughly 20 cemeteries in Lincoln contain a veteran burial.
“There’s one up in the Presidential Drive area that has only one veteran, and we have to hike in and up and down to get to him. It’s like that … they’re stuck out there in the woods … but you have to get to them.”
While out flagging, he said volunteers usually spend time cleaning up, too.
“We’re looking for people who are interested in getting out to help with flagging, and honoring the people who made our history possible,” he said. “It’s not just about the veteran, but their family as well.”
