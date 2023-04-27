SCITUATE – Volunteers for Scituate’s Historic Cemeteries is hosting the cleanup and repair of gravestones at the Col. Clement Smith Lot this Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Members are calling for volunteers to help preserve Scituate cemeteries.
The cemetery is located 600 feet north of Danielson Pike behind the Walgreens in the Village Plaza at 47 Village Plaza Way. The cleanup will kick off weeks of volunteerism in celebration of Rhode Island Cemeteries Awareness and Preservation Weeks in April and May.
Previous successful cleanups and repairs were done at the Russell Smith and Glenwood cemeteries, and volunteers are back to help restore more burial grounds, said Fred Faria.
The lot to be addressed Saturday was first recorded by James Arnold on Aug. 21, 1904, near Hartford Pike and the Moswansicut Pond as a burial ground for the Smith and allied families. North Scituate, originally called Smithville, had many of the Smith family settle in the town. Col. Clemence Smith died in 1845, and was a descendant of the original Scituate Smiths and Angells from the 1600s, Faria noted.
“The Col. Clement Smith Lot is another historic cemetery that was re-discovered by Skye Pechie. This organized cleanup will consist of some repair, cleaning and maintaining of headstones and more,” said Faria.
According to Faria, there isn’t a cemetery that VSHC member Pechie does not like.
If there are enough volunteers, there are two alternate cemeteries in need of some care, emphasized Faria.
Volunteers should bring drinking water, snacks, work gloves, sunscreen or a hat, knee pads, sponges, nitrile-type gloves, alcohol gel (for germs and potential exposure to poison ivy,) and hand tools such as clippers, shovels, rakes and saws. He asked volunteers to park at Walgreens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.