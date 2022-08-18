LINCOLN – Save the date: the anniversary of ZAP, or “Zero Away Pollution” cleanup initiative, is next weekend.
The Aug. 27 cleanup marks the 50th anniversary of the original “ZAP Blackstone River Pollution” cleanup in 1972, when thousands of volunteers flocked to the shores of the Blackstone to clear roughly 10,000 tons of trash and debris, including cars and appliances.
Planners say that event “started the healing from 150 years of pollution.” Fifty years later, it’s time for another ZAP.
The Lincoln Conservation Commission will be participating in the cleanup on the 27th starting at 9 a.m., with a focus on watershed areas in Saylesville, Albion and Manville.
There’s no sign-up necessary. Conservation Commission member Stephanie Santos said residents are encouraged to show up to clean up a location near them, and to wear clothing appropriate for picking litter.
Santos will be checking in volunteers in Saylesville that morning on Front Street near Lower Road (across from the bike path). Volunteers in that district will tackle:
Carrington Street and the Carrington Canal watershed, Lower Road, Scott Pond behind Blais Insurance and the nearby Front Street Plaza, Walker Street, Smithfield Avenue and the Bleachery Pond, Lonsdale Avenue adjacent to Scott Pond and The Narrows, and the Lonsdale Drive-In.
She said the LCC has done several cleanups at Scott Pond recently, and with the water levels being so low, “we’re pretty close to finally having it cleaned up for the first time in a long time.”
“The fact that we’ve been consistently cleaning it over the last few years has really improved the area,” she said. “Hopefully, this additional cleanup on Aug. 27 will help.”
She said Lower Road is also a heavily littered area, but she has high hopes for next week’s cleanup. Local Scout troops are planning to help in that area.
The LCC has also hosted cleanups in other parts of town, including Breakneck Hill Road and Front Street. The problem, Santos said, is that the litter re-accumulates at a rapid pace.
“Consistency is key here,” she said. “Front Street, where we’re meeting, needs to be cleaned again. There’s so many single-use plastics that have re-accumulated … sometimes once a year cleanups just aren’t enough.”
In Albion, volunteers will check in with commission member Leslie Alexander near the bike path on School Street. That group will clean Main Street, New River Road, School Street and the Albion section of the bike path.
Volunteers in Manville will check in with LCC member Natalie Nault at Navigant Credit Union. The parking lot will be closed, so volunteers will break-out from there to tackle Railroad Street, New River Road, Main Street, Old River Road, Sayles Hill Road and the Manville section of the bike path.
Water bottles, trash pickers, vests and trash bags will be supplied at each location, but the LCC encourages volunteers to bring their own supplies.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Santos. “The gratification after is a great feeling, when a group of people come together to help their own community.”
The LCC uses the motto, “be the heroes of your neighborhood.”
“I think that’s important,” Santos said. “When you really do see the aftermath of where all of this litter ends up, it’s a bit depressing. The most impacted are the wildlife, our streams and our ponds.”
“I’m just hopeful for a good turnout next week,” she said. “Don’t be shy, come on out. Bring a group or come by yourself to donate a few hours of time — it’s a great way to meet people in the community, and it’s surprisingly fun.”
