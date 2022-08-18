LINCOLN – Save the date: the anniversary of ZAP, or “Zero Away Pollution” cleanup initiative, is next weekend.

The Aug. 27 cleanup marks the 50th anniversary of the original “ZAP Blackstone River Pollution” cleanup in 1972, when thousands of volunteers flocked to the shores of the Blackstone to clear roughly 10,000 tons of trash and debris, including cars and appliances.

