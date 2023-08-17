NORTH SMITHFIELD – Since 2017, volunteers have been slowly cleaning up Hotchkiss Cemetery next to Union Cemetery on Smithfield Road, but more work is still to be done.
The team includes NSHA gravestone restoration expert Ed Walker, his wife Kim, Stephanie Maoz, and other members of the North Smithfield Heritage Association.
Walker has also hosted gravestone restoration workshops at Hotchkiss for quite some time.
“Several years ago, they started cleaning and clearing out the brush and trees, and just maybe poison ivy and all of that good stuff,” Maoz told The Breeze. She said many residents didn’t even know the cemetery was there.
Maoz said she had grown up loving cemeteries and ran into Walker when he was working on restoring stones in the cemetery.
“I just said hi and it was history from there,” said Maoz. Walker’s wife, Kim, said it all started with a tour of the cemetery and North Smithfield Heritage Association President Rich Keene saying they should fix a broken stone.
“It prompted us to go to some talks, seminars, and classes,” she said.
When they started, according to Maoz, lots of the stones were buried, tucked underground, or were just broken and laying on their backs.
“We picked them up, raised them, put stone and sand underneath them to lift them up so water drains down and it doesn’t sink,” she said. She said the team has also been mortaring the stones back onto any bases they find and then using epoxy for any broken pieces that they find. The team has been cleaning the stones based on advice from the National Park Service, which includes no pressure washing, bleach, or cement.
Walker built a tripod tool that can bring stones up to the surface from the ground.
With working on the stones also comes researching individuals buried in the cemetery. Maoz pointed to a state senator who died due to an infection caused by his sock. They were able to find his obituary on Find a Grave.
The team has been out of late almost every day restoring the stones and dusting them off to make them look new, but progress has been slow at times due to weather conditions this summer. They said the best way to continue completing the finishing touches on the cemetery is recruiting as many volunteers as they can get. Maoz said volunteers can work on anything from dusting, to gardening, cutting the grass. Using donations, they said they hope to plant perennials around the cemetery this fall.
“There’s so many jobs, you don’t have to do the physical labor,” said Maoz.
Maoz said the team hopes to bring the cemetery back to the way it used to be in the old days, not scary at all, but quiet and peaceful.
