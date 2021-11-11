SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Land Trust members last Thursday postponed a discussion and vote on the price of the Mowry House and lowered the cost of rent there by $400 a month.
The agenda stated that members of the Land Trust would “consider, discuss, and recommend the terms of any potential sale of the Mary Mowry House Real Property to Revive the Roots,” but members decided to postpone the discussion due to a member missing that night and the committee needing them to be present to pass the vote.
Representatives from the nonprofit Revive the Roots have been working to acquire the Mary Mowry House and its adjoining five acres at 10 Old Forge Road from the town of Smithfield for an extended period of time. They are currently the curators of the property.
The agenda also stated that the committee would consider a potential lease extension at the Mary Mowry House upon the expiration of the existing curatorship agreement.
Prior to the meeting, rent at the Mowry House stood at $1,900 per month, but members decided to decrease that by $400, to $1,500 per month. Land Trust members said the rent will not be put toward the sale price.
Additionally, $500 in rent will go to the Land Trust, which would be responsible for repairs to the house if something goes wrong, since Revive the Roots does not own it yet. Along with decreasing the rent, the committee informed the Revive the Roots members in attendance that the lease was being changed to a month-by-month agreement rather than a lease for a longer period of time.
Revive the Roots members said they had some concerns about what this meant in terms of them having security in how long the house will be available for them.
Land Trust members said the month-to-month lease would give them the ability to stay in touch with the Land Trust while they determine and vote on a price for the sale. They said they fully intend to sell the house to Revive the Roots.
Brad Allard, board member at Revive the Roots, informed Land Trust members that the group has started the process of receiving a low-interest loan for the house’s mortgage. They also have been working to acquire grants that will go toward the house’s cost. In addition, they have launched their website, www.revivetheroots.org, where they will have their donation campaign running.
Aside from monetary matters surrounding the Mowry House, Hannah Martin of Revive the Roots updated the committee on the landmark’s year in review. She said some highlights include the team planting 40 chestnut trees, growing 3,000 pounds of vegetables for hunger relief groups in Rhode Island, and totaling more than 80,000 volunteer hours.
Martin said they also had one large community cleanup on the property and continued to care for the various species on the property.
