NORTH PROVIDENCE – More than 76 percent of North Providence voters supported the district’s $125 million school construction bond on Tuesday, Nov. 8
The bond was approved with 7,704 votes, while 2,350 people (23.4 percent) voted to reject the measure.
Supt. Joseph Goho said district leaders are grateful to the town for overwhelmingly supporting the bond, which will result in:
• Three new elementary schools built on the existing grounds of Whelan, Centredale and Greystone.
• A new central office wing at North Providence High School.
• And enhancements at high school and two middle schools.
Since the elementary schools are being built on school grounds, there will be no need for swing spaces during construction, Goho said, “... a huge benefit compared to the last project” when the town built Stephen Olney and McGuire.
Asked about next steps, he said a building committee has been formed, made up of stakeholders from the community, school department and town. That committee will oversee the projects moving forward.
A request for proposals for a project manager has already been issued, he said, and will close just before Thanksgiving. Once hired, Goho said, “that project manager will shepherd us through the building process and things will really start accelerating.”
The committee faces two options at this point regarding the project timeline:
• For each of the projects to be done at the same time (give or take a few months), with an expected completion date of two to four years from the start;
• Or to hire a design/build team for the administration building in order to accelerate the design and construction of that building, shaving off about a year in the timeline.
The latter option would allow the School Department to turn its current administration parking lot over to the town much sooner than anticipated.
It will be up to the committee to decide which option to proceed with, Goho said. They may choose to hire separate teams for the administration wing and for the new schools.
When it comes to school constriction, he said he expects the design process to take up to a year before shovels are in the ground.
“It’s going to be an exciting time for North Providence,” he said. “All five elementary schools will be brand new, state-of-the-art learning facilities. There’s a lot of work ahead, but a lot of exciting stuff happening for our students, staff and families.”
North Providence will be the only district in the state, as far as Goho knows, to have all newly constructed elementary schools.
