SCITUATE – Scituate voters will decide on a potential change of the town’s fiscal year to align the town with the state budget calendar during its Financial Town Meeting next Tuesday, April 5.
During the FTM, Scituate voters will decide if the town should push the start of the fiscal year back from April 1 to July 1. The change would bring the fiscal year from the current April 1-March 31 to July 1-June 30.
Town Councilor Timothy McCormick presents a visual representation of fiscal year payments outlining what the fiscal year change would mean to taxpayers.
McCormick explained to The Valley Breeze & Observer that the fiscal year will benefit the town in many ways, and importantly, will not lead to increased taxes being paid by residents.
The presented calendar shows quarterly tax payments due in January, April, July and October of every year, with the first due in June and the fourth payment in April.
If approved, the new fiscal year calendar would have the first quarterly payment due in July 2023, the second in October 2023, the third in January 2024, and the fourth in April 2024. The fifth proposed payment would be due in July 2024, when the first payment of the next fiscal year would have been due.
Then, the new proposed fiscal year payment would be due in October 2024, with payments continuing on the same quarterly schedule as before the change.
“There is a little confusion on the last presentation. The visuals help,” said Town Councilor Michael Marcello, who has pushed for the change for the past 20 years.
He said it is the difference between a fiscal year and a calendar year, which will not affect the taxpayer.
The fiscal year change will bring increased efficiencies in both the town and school financial reporting, according to officials, with more accurate state aid estimates for school funding. Additional efficiencies will be seen in collecting assessment data related to tangible property valuations and improved budgeting with better information from the state regarding municipal state aid, McCormick said.
The change will better align effective dates for labor agreements, as well as the cycle for compensation increases for other town employees.
Lastly, McCormick said the fiscal year change will bring more time for newly elected town leaders to become acclimated and prepared for a budget process, with an additional three months to prepare.
McCormick added that the state’s auditor general supports the change in the fiscal year.
More information is available on the town’s website at www.scituateri.gov.
