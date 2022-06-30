LINCOLN – This November, it will be up to voters to decide whether or not to allow the sale of cannabis for adult recreational use in Lincoln.
The General Assembly passed legislation in May legalizing the use and cultivation of cannabis by adults 21 and older, and setting up the process for issuing retail sale licenses and expunging prior convictions.
As a result, Lincoln faces two decisions: whether to allow the sale of cannabis in town, and whether to allow people to consume in public places.
A referendum question to be placed on the November ballot will ask voters if “new cannabis-related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued in the town of Lincoln.”
Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto said the Town Council cannot, on its own, prevent the retail sale of cannabis – but they can allow it with some reasonable zoning regulations. The council voted to place the matter on the ballot, since DeSisto explained that the previously mentioned uses would be allowed by right if they don’t.
Second, DeSisto said recreational use of cannabis is now permitted by adults over age 21, meaning the product “can be used in your public parks, athletic fields and recreational facilities.”
“If we don’t have something like this, I think we’ll have a lot of problems,” said Councilor Bruce Ogni, raising the example of someone smoking in front of children at a sporting event. Without an ordinance, DeSisto said the police wouldn’t be able to do much in that situation.
The council permitted DeSisto to start drafting ordinances that would regulate smoking and vaping in public spaces, similar to the use of tobacco and alcohol. DeSisto said he’s been working with other solicitors to draft that language.
Finally, DeSisto said Lincoln will need to update its employee handbook to ensure that the town continues to be a drug-free workplace.
