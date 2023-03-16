SMITHFIELD – To residents of Wadsworth Avenue, a dead-end street where they say every neighbor knows each other, a 38-unit development proposed between 6 and 8 Wadsworth Ave. would be “absolutely devastating.”
Michael Boyle lives at 6 Wadsworth Ave., with his front yard abutting the paper street, Henry Avenue, that would potentially be the entrance to the development. Boyle opposes the development for several reasons, including a feared reduction in value on his house, lost character of the neighborhood, and increased traffic.
“It would be terrible,” Boyle said.
He said the traffic from 38 units of two and three bedrooms would affect the tranquil street tremendously. He added that the 3.79-acre property is zoned R-80, or low-density residential with a single-family dwelling unit on a minimum land area of 80,000 square feet.
Boyle said the area is rocky and partially filled with wetlands. He said the amount of tree-clearing needed would be devastating to the neighborhood and local environment.
During the Feb. 7 Town Council meeting, the council approved releasing $204,000 in payment-in-lieu-of fees, money collected by the town from housing developments that do not include low-to-moderate-income housing, for the purchase of the Wadsworth property, to Gemini Housing.
If the purchase is successful, Gemini Housing will develop the property into 100 percent affordable housing, with units priced at or below 60 percent of the area median income. Rent for the two-bedroom units will be $725 per month, and three-bedroom units will go for $838, both not including utilities, says Clare Fortin of Gemini.
The total purchase price for the property is $600,000, though it was recently purchased for $75,000. The development would bring LMI housing to Smithfield, which has 435 affordable housing units representing 5.54 percent of total housing stock, according to Town Planner Michael Phillips, well below the 10 percent state standard.
Resident Janet Cardente said if she knew a long time ago what the future plans would be, she would never have purchased her property. Cardente has lived on Wadsworth Avenue the longest, for 40 years, and is the last house on the street. She says her back yard would be transformed from a rocky hill with trees and turkeys to two parking lots and six buildings.
“If I only knew what they would plan,” she said.
Wild turkeys roosted in nearby trees as Cardente showed how close the development would encroach on her yard. Buildings show a 40-foot setback from the corner of two four-unit buildings, though a walking trail will wind within the setback. A 43-space parking lot will be to the left of her home, and a 39-spot lot will be only a few feet more than the 40-foot setback.
Her neighbors, Gary MacKenzie and his wife, Erika, at 8 Wadsworth Ave., will have the same view.
“I see deer, rabbits, ducks, turkeys, foxes. Where will the wildlife go?” Cardente asked as Erika showed pictures of turkeys sitting on her roof.
Last Friday, March 10, residents from all seven houses on Wadsworth Avenue spoke with The Valley Breeze & Observer on the negative impacts they believe the development would have on their close-knit community. Boyle said he only learned of the potential development through The Breeze, and has since seen quite a few people driving up the road to check it out.
“We’re a dead-end street, so we notice when someone new is driving up here,” Boyle said.
Sharon and Christine Constantineau live at 4 Wadsworth Ave., Jerri McElroy is at 7 Wadsworth Ave., Linda Young and Cathy Mitchell at 5 Wadsworth Ave. Three of them said everyone on the street knows each other and watches out for one another.
“We’re the neighborhood watch,” said Cathy Mitchell.
Wadsworth Avenue is a nice, quiet street, Mitchell said. This development would ruin that friendly environment.
Gary MacKenzie said he had no idea that the development was being considered until Boyle told him, and he wishes it would just go away. He said he is most concerned about the water running off the impervious surface of two parking lots.
“Who is going to help us when our basements flood?” he asked. All other residents agreed.
Gary said everything is going to be affected by the development, including litter, traffic, water quality and water pressure.
McElroy said she is most concerned about the environmental impacts. At the end of Wadsworth Avenue is a wooded area with wetlands. She said this development is “obscene.”
“It’s dynamic in the middle of the neighborhood. All those boulders and ledges. They’ll need clearing agents,” she said.
Sharon Constantineau said the value of all houses on the street will decline.
Former School Committee candidate Elizabeth Worthley of 6 Commodore Ave., a street over from Wadsworth, said she is concerned about the impact on Old County Road Elementary School. She said the school is already at capacity, and the district does not have room for 50 more families moving in.
“Notice it is always in Esmond where these big developments are being jammed in. We can’t continue to absorb development in Esmond. We can’t. Our district is packed already. It’s already too dense,” Worthley said.
Town Councilor Rachel Toppi, the sole councilor who voted against giving the money to Gemini, joined the meeting of neighbors. She explained that the development will need to go to the Planning Board first before anything moves further. She recommended that residents and surrounding neighbors come to meetings and write their concerns to board members. There is no date yet, she said.
“Don’t underestimate your voice. Call, send letters,” Toppi said.
She encouraged residents of the Villages of Summerfield, which backs up the proposed development, to contact the Planning Board as well.
Toppi said she voted against the development because she can’t in good conscience vote for clearing nearly 4.5 acres of forest without being fully knowledgeable of other viable options for such housing in town. She said she understands the importance of Smithfield reaching its 10 percent LMI goal.
“Other viable options include vacant buildings that can be flipped and empty lots without forestland,” she said. “I’ve requested a list of said areas in hopes that we come up with some good LMI for the future.”
