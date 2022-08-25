SMITHFIELD – Smithfield elementary school students will no longer be required to walk to school with walking zones now elimianted, says Supt. Dawn Bartz, who said the change is especially important in the winter months when it’s darker and colder.

During Monday’s School Committee meeting, Bartz said the district and busing company Durham School Services are implementing the no-walk zone for elementary schools. She said buses won’t stop at every student’s house to pick up students, and will instead use shared stops.

