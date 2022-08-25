SMITHFIELD – Smithfield elementary school students will no longer be required to walk to school with walking zones now elimianted, says Supt. Dawn Bartz, who said the change is especially important in the winter months when it’s darker and colder.
During Monday’s School Committee meeting, Bartz said the district and busing company Durham School Services are implementing the no-walk zone for elementary schools. She said buses won’t stop at every student’s house to pick up students, and will instead use shared stops.
In looking at the town’s bus allotment and past ridership, Bartz said the district anticipates enough additional seating on the buses to pick up elementary walkers. Bartz said the district will share the stops once they are ready and post them on the website, but some parents will still drive their students to school.
Bartz asked parents to use the new bus routes, especially in the first few days of school, to lessen congestion at drop-offs.
Bartz also said the district is looking to hire several crossing guards for the morning and the afternoon. She said the position has flexible hours and has minimal training.
“The training is light, but the work is extremely important,” she said.
Bartz said more information on the position can be found through the Smithfield Police Department and on town websites.
