LINCOLN — The Lincoln Planning Board is set to determine the future of multiple construction projects across town next week.
First, on Wed. Oct. 27, the board is scheduled to hear from the developer behind Walker Lofts, which calls for the rehabilitation of former mill buildings in Saylesville into housing.
Reviewing next week’s Planning Board agenda during a Technical Review Committee meeting on Tuesday, Town Planner Al Ranaldi said the developer has taken significant steps to address any concerns raised by the town.
“I believe we addressed everything this big project brought up,” he said. That is, everything but the state of the roads around the planned redevelopment.
Michael Gagnon, Lincoln’s director of public works, asked that the developer lay concrete sidewalks rather than asphalt ones. Concrete is the state’s standard, he said, and “given the amount of area there, it’s really not a lot to ask.”
Joelle Rocha, attorney for the applicant, said she would speak with her client, but that it might be a big undertaking. The Walker Lofts project is at the public hearing stage.
The Planning Board will also receive an update from the developers of the Whipple-Cullen Farm on Old River Road.
Construction there caused unexpected runoff and flooding this summer, and Ranaldi said the events “brought up how delicate the site is at times,” and demonstrating the need for regular check-ins.
The developer has submitted a phasing plan for review, and has proposed combining the installation of utilities under the new roads in the future condo complex. The phasing of the buildings has not changed.
After the regularly-scheduled Planning Board meeting on Oct. 27, the board will reconvene the next day for a special meeting. The board will sit as the Zoning Board of Review to hear the appeal of Cumberland Farms.
The company is appealing the Planning Board’s Aug. 31 decision to deny the construction of a new gas station, convenience store and Arby’s drive-thru restaurant at 644 George Washington Highway.
