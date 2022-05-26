LINCOLN – The Lincoln Conservation Commission is seeking volunteers to help clean up Walker Street on Saturday, May 28, starting around 9 a.m.
Volunteers will meet at the Saylesville Fire Station at the corner of Walker and Chapel street, to clean along Walker, toward Lonsdale Avenue to the Randy Hein memorial site. The commission will provide trash bags, trash pickers and water.
