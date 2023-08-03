GLOCESTER – A new grant will help combat infrastructure limitations in Chepachet Village and help residents by funding septic system upgrades, says Town Planner Karen Scott.
The grant is part of the Chepachet Village Revitalization Plan, which has a goal to develop affordable housing and strengthen business throughout the village.
According to Scott, the $915,000 project will help fix existing structures situated on small lots where it is impossible to site drinking water wells and on-site wastewater systems that meet current regulations for separation.
“While the historic development pattern of the village provides for a compact pedestrian-oriented district, it also provides several challenges,” she said.
Scott said that as noted in the revitalization plan, the major deterrent to private investment in the village is tied to infrastructure, including wastewater treatment.
“This project will explore opportunities for innovative and alternative septic systems, educating property owners of different possibilities available and where individual systems are not feasible, look for opportunities to join with neighboring property owners with comparable wastewater needs, and provide incentives to property owners to implement these recommendations,” she said.
The project, which will begin this fall, is funded through a new $465,000 grant provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Southeast New England Program. The money will be added to a $250,000 grant as well as $200,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the project, Scott said.
Additionally, Glocester officials will begin a water feasibility study to contribute to the larger initiative of providing clean drinking water to the village. Scott said drinking water is an essential component for existing business retention and expansion of new business. The $125,000 project is funded through grants from Commerce Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.
The only cost to the town is staff time to oversee the implementation of the project, which will begin this month.
The Chepachet Village Revitalization Plan uses input from business and property owners and recommends innovative ways to redevelop Chepachet Village in compliance with the town’s updated comprehensive plan. Scott said the plan is implemented using incentives and funding resources while maintaining Chepachet’s historic and rural character.
Scott said Glocester officials created a targeted plan, the Chepachet Village Revitalization Plan, that includes a five-year implementation and investment to identify opportunities for affordable housing as well as mixed-use development while preserving natural resources. The plan also focuses on strengthening and expanding small businesses, improving recreational resources, improving buildings and infrastructure, implementing creative reuse of property, increasing tourism, and developing infill recommendations.
“This plan has become the blueprint of the town’s revitalization efforts,” she said.
Scott said the town continues to search for grant opportunities to leverage available funds to bring more resources to Glocester. She said it is through grant opportunities that Glocester can see huge returns on smaller investments.
“Small towns have small budgets. There is no way for the town to fund all the necessary improvements with budget funds alone, ” she said.
By setting aside $200,000 in ARPA money, the town was able to obtain more grants and turn it into $915,000 to solve the wastewater problem.
“The more we repeat this process, the more investments we can attract to the town,” she said, adding that over the years, Glocester has received more than $2 million in grant funding.
