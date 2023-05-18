SCITUATE – There is speeding on every town road, says Chief Eric Rollinson, giving specific updates on Nimpuc Road and accidents on Central Pike at Chopmist Hill Road.
Rollinson advises residents to watch their speed and to stay off their phone while driving. He said courts are no longer allowing proof of the purchase of a hands-free device to allow drivers to get off of paying for fines for using mobile devices.
“You need a phone mount,” he said.
It’s an $85 fine plus court costs, adding up to more than $100, he said.
“Watch your speed. Stay off your phone. School is coming to an end, there’s graduation. There’s going to be kids out there playing in your neighborhoods,” the chief said, updating the Town Council last Thursday.
Rollinson said the Scituate Police Department receives two to three calls and emails a week complaining about speeding. The latest calls were about speeders driving down Nipmuc Road at rates of 50 to 80 mph.
Police set up a speed tracking trailer and found the average speed on Nipmuc Road out of a total of 5,501 drivers over a three-week period was 26.2 mph. The speed limit on Nipmuc Road is 25 mph.
“There was one rogue speeder on Nipmuc going 70 mph,” he said, adding that driver was speeding between 11 p.m. and midnight.
Rollinson said most travelers on Nipmuc Road are local, and it is not used for a cut-through. Regardless, officers will continue to monitor traffic on Nipmuc and eventually begin issuing tickets. There are three active trailers on the road, he said.
Central Pike and Chopmist Hill Road is a spot for numerous complaints as well. According to Rollinson, there are major crashes causing serious injuries as drivers ignore the stop sign on Central Pike and hit cars on Chopmist Hill Road.
“Neighbors are advising us of motor vehicles going through the stop sign,” he said.
Rollinson reached out to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to look at the intersection several times before getting a response and seeing action. RIDOT conducted a study last week, and advised Rollinson that a study will be coming to an end soon with proposed improvements.
Improvements include additional signage and markings on the roadway with high-visibility paint.
“I asked for an LED stop sign. Drivers are blowing the stop sign on Central Pike because that’s where the crashes are occurring. They’re blowing the sign and hitting cars on Chopmist,” Rollinson said.
RIDOT did not confirm or reject an LED sign yet, though Rollinson’s request for a rumble strip leading up to the stop sign was denied. He said RIDOT no longer puts rumble strips in neighborhoods after receiving too many complaints about the noise it creates.
Town Councilor Abbie Groves thanked Rollinson for his hard work and persistence on keeping roads safe. She said the chief takes every complaint seriously and is proactive.
“I appreciate what you’re doing to keep roads safe. Every time we get a complaint you’re right on it right away,” Groves said.
