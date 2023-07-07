Another break
Another water line break on Mendon Road Tuesday evening had officials scratching their heads about what could be causing the ruptures. Workers here are scraping mud out so the repair can be completed.

by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – Water main breaks have become more commonplace in areas where aging infrastructure leads to greater unpredictability, but Cumberland Water Department officials were flummoxed this week about why the town’s more modern lines were breaking.

At the scene of a second break in as many days Tuesday evening, more than two hours after the break occurred around 8 p.m., Public Works Director Joe Duarte said he expected the job to be completed and the road reopened shortly after midnight.

