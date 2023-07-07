CUMBERLAND – Water main breaks have become more commonplace in areas where aging infrastructure leads to greater unpredictability, but Cumberland Water Department officials were flummoxed this week about why the town’s more modern lines were breaking.
At the scene of a second break in as many days Tuesday evening, more than two hours after the break occurred around 8 p.m., Public Works Director Joe Duarte said he expected the job to be completed and the road reopened shortly after midnight.
The July 4 break was to a home service line, not the main water line that broke around noon on Monday, July 3, Duarte told The Breeze at the scene, and the strange thing about it was there are two lines under Mendon Road, and the second break happened on the opposite side of the street from the first one.
The two lines likely connect at some point along the road, said Duarte, but it was odd that this would occur 150 feet down the road (near Cumberland House of Pizza) within hours of the main line being fixed.
Asked if this could become a regular occurrence in this area, Duarte said, “I sure hope not.”
Both lines worked on by crews along Mendon Road this week are made of PVC, he said, meaning they’re probably only about 25 or 30 years old.
Tuesday’s break was much smaller, and while it initially only impacted the service line to the house, crews digging down through “all sorts of mud and dirt” likely caused some damage to the main line as well that would need to be fixed before the road was filled back in, Duarte said.
Not even two dozen homes and businesses were without water during the larger water main break Monday. That break started around noon and was fixed by late evening.
