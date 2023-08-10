NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Water Supply Review Committee has proposed enhancements to an original ordinance exempting businesses from being part of the Water Supply Overlay District.
The change was officially proposed during Monday’s Town Council meeting when Town Council member Doug Osier, head of the water committee, spoke on the work that the group has done since February in reviewing ordinances and the town’s comprehensive plan.
“This change is not aimed at restricting business activities within the designated areas, but rather ensuring that economic development takes place responsibility,” said Osier.
Changes would require businesses to acquire a special use permit in the areas marked as exempt, and would further protect water in these areas, including the town’s aquifer. Any business already in the process of being approved or already having approvals in these areas would not be subject to the changes.
The committee was set up late last December after residents voiced concerns about businesses coming to North Smithfield and adversely impacting the local environment, including residents’ drinking water.
One business seeking an expansion, Material Sample Technologies, was turned down by the North Smithfield Zoning Board last October after residents voiced concerns on the materials they use and the potential to contaminate the surrounding area. The company has since filed a lawsuit against the town seeking to overturn the board’s decision.
Then-Council President John Beauregard, who was named in the lawsuit, told The Breeze Tuesday that he didn’t think he prejudiced the process in the decision at all when he spoke his mind last October to support town residents.
North Smithfield has been known to have water quality issues, including recent testing showing “forever chemicals” in the North Smithfield School Department’s water.
The committee also proposes that 900 residents would be sent a notification of nearby businesses that have been built within 1,000 feet of their homes. Osier said that since 2020, there have been lapses with this particular notification process.
During COVID, said Osier, people in those areas should have been made aware of such additions so they could speak up if they wanted to.
Osier also recommended that the committee be made permanent.
Member Cynthia Johnson spoke about a potential grant to allow residents to attend “well workshops” and have the committee introduce resources that the town could take advantage of when it comes to water.
Beauregard made the suggestion during first reading that business owners have the chance to speak on the proposed changes, as many are also local.
“These guys care about the water more than anyone else,” he said.
Councilor Claire O’Hara said business owners near Industrial Drive have been very responsible, saying if everyone worked together in the process, it would only make the town safer and more inviting for people to come in.
Monday saw the changes introduced only for a first reading. Residents will have a chance to speak their mind at a hearing on Sept. 19 before changes to the ordinances would be instituted, and the proposal also has to go before the Planning Board.
The council also approved of the Water Supply Review Committee applying for the mini grant to fund education on water issues.
