NORTH SMITHFIELD — The Water Supply Review Committee is planning community outreach to residents regarding water safety.
Last week, North Smithfield school officials announced that they had tested for PFAs, or forever chemicals, in their water system.
During their meeting last Thursday, members of the Water Supply Review Committee discussed a potential mini-grant of up to $5,000, offered through The Rhode Island Department of Health, to support and expand upon the Environmental Health Risk Assessment Program’s efforts to engage with and educate communities on the impact that environmental hazards have on public health.
RIDOH provides funds to conduct community outreach and education activities that amplify and complement federally funded efforts. These efforts may be related to a specific site of concern, more generally related to health-related implications of environmental hazards in Rhode Island, or related to licensed early child care providers. RIDOH may also fund eligible entities’ own site-based investigations.
“Part of this request for proposals, it includes under the umbrella, of superfund sites,” Cynthia Roberts, a member of the committee told expert Lorraine Joubert, who has been part of conversations with the committee. Roberts told The Breeze that the grant opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time.
“We thought it was a good opportunity for us to lean into our desire to provide more education for the community on the issues we’ve been working through as a group,” she said earlier.
Roberts said one of the things that they could do with the grant is educate residents near the Stamina Mills superfund site to not open up their sealed wells. Roberts said she has set up a meeting with URI Cooperative Extension Water Quality Coordinator Alyson McCann to discuss potential well testing that could also be incorporated into the grant.
Joubert said is McCann was available for workshops, and RIDOH will soon be doing workshops on PFAs as well. Roberts said that currently, RIDOH has a cooperative agreement with URI.
“We’re on their radar, they know that we would like them to work with us,” she said.
Joubert said two of her colleagues at URI have been working on a project with RIDOH to help educate schools on PFAs.
“You might want to check to see if the samples that were done were collected by URI, and if so you’d already be a part of the program,” said Joubert. She said mailers and social media outreach will help reach more residents.
Roberts said she would plan on calling Town Planner Mark Carruolo to get further advice as the group hopes to go for the $5,000.
