NORTH PROVIDENCE — We Share Hope will be partnering with the Fogarty Center’s Adult Day program to launch a Pantry Pickup program to help combat food insecurity.
We Share Hope is a nonprofit organization based out of Rumford, which aims to reduce the burden of food insecurity across the state of Rhode Island. The program partners with many other nonprofit community-based organizations. The Fogarty Center provides service and support to people with intellectual, developmental and other disabilities.
This effort will involve Fogarty’s Adult Day program clients as volunteers to retrieve food donations from North Providence residents and businesses. A Fogarty staff member will team up with a Fogarty client to drive around town to pick up donations. The pair will deliver the items to We Share Hope, where they will be sorted and checked for safety, and then sent back out into the community for people who are facing food insecurity.
Executive Director of We Share Shop, Johanna Corcoran, stated that the seed to start a door-to-door food drive was planted around the start of the pandemic in April 2020 when she saw that grocery stores had emptier shelves than normal.
“I’m Italian and the thought of not having pasta in my house set me into anxiety, so I stocked up on pasta,” Corcoran said. “We worked our way through a little bit of it, but I had so much left over and I thought to myself, I wonder if other people did this, too, and if they have excess food they are not planning to use.”
As Corcoran began talking to others about it, she continued to get confirmation that many others were in the same position as her. From there she decided to give the food drive a try.
“I think people really like the idea of having a door to door service and being able to donate without really having to leave the house,” Corcornan said. “I don’t know about you, but I drive around with my Big Brother Big Sister donation bags in my trunk for months before I actually drop them off in a box; the intention is there and then life happens, and so we’re trying to make it as easy as possible.”
Those who want to donate their items begin by filling out a form on wesharehope.org/pickup. Then a member of the organization will reach out to them, ask them to leave their donations in front of their house for pickup.
“One of the things we’re working on is helping individuals and Rhode Islanders who want to donate food but don’t know exactly where to donate it, those who are home and don’t want to come into a traditional organization and drop it off, or people who are cleaning out their pantries,” Corcoran said. “We all have those cans of food that have been in the back of the pantry and are still in their best-by date but that we don’t want to use. What we’re looking to do is to provide an opportunity for those individuals to donate that food and make it really easy for them.”
After the first pickup, the organization will leave a welcome kit that includes a reusable shopping bag. Corcoran said that they hope this will give people the incentive to pick up a few extra non-perishable food items when they are grocery shopping and to contact them again when they have more items to donate.
“For folks who participate in the donation, I would encourage them to maybe open their doors and give the volunteers a wave or say hello to the Fogarty folks, because that social interaction is something we’re really excited about with the program,” Corcoran said. “Even just giving them a wave or a thank you.”
Corcoran stated that We Share Hope’s partnership with Fogarty came about from the desire to provide clients from Fogarty the opportunity to come to adult day programs where they participate in activities that help them gain job skills, social skills, and connect them with the community.
The partnership provides Fogarty clients a community-centered activity to take part in during the day and helps the organization get food to people in need. Corcoran said they hope to expand the program into Johnston and Lincoln and help as many people as possible with the resources they have.
