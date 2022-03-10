LINCOLN — Lincoln High School’s 55th Variety Show is on for this weekend at Lincoln High School.
There hasn’t been a Variety Show in Lincoln for more than two years.
The last show was scheduled for March of 2020. Unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut the world down the very week the show was set to premiere.
The 2020 Variety Show, which was set to take place at Lincoln Middle School due to ongoing construction at LHS, was abruptly canceled. There was no show planned in 2021.
Some of the students involved at that time have graduated, and thus were unable to participate in a “V-show” at LHS. But there are others involved in this year’s show who have waited patiently for their moment to shine.
They include co-directors Abigail Kratman and Celeste Lynch, both seniors, who said they’re excited to bring the action back for this year’s production.
The emcees are Mia Bazyk, Regan Gould, Dylan Ogni, and Sara Lind. Lind is one of the few returning cast members, having been a member of the comedy group during the last show in 2019.
Rather appropriately, the 55th Variety Show is called “We Survived!”
Participating students have been rehearsing for the show since December, and are putting the finishing touches on their performances before this weekend’s big opening. It will be the first major event in the newly renovated auditorium at LHS.
Tickets are still available for the 7 p.m. shows on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 13, in the Lincoln High School auditorium.
Brandon Lahoud said he and fellow teacher/showrunner Roy Boudreau were excited to be able to start planning for this year’s show, “since it was too difficult logistically to forge ahead last year.”
“An interesting challenge is that we have two grade levels at LHS that have never seen a Variety Show, so our 11th- and 12th-graders are the only ones – and even then the show was at Lincoln Middle School,” Lahoud said. “This year we’re happy to allow the community back to LHS in our renovated auditorium. We have about 60 students who are all eager to perform this year’s show. They’ve worked really hard and are proud to remind Lincoln of the Variety Show tradition!”
Tickets are available at the LHS main office from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or reserved by calling 401-334-7500.
