LINCOLN — Lincoln Middle School 8th-grader Everett Webster is the town’s top speller, winning the 2022 Lincoln School District Spelling Bee on Tuesday evening.
Webster was named champion after out-spelling 19 competitors in grades 4-8.
After a brief welcome by Supt. Larry Filippelli, a reading of the rules by Lonsdale Elementary School Principal Melissa Goho and a practice round, it was off to the races.
Northern Elementary School teacher Shelagh Goulis served as pronouncer for the bee, which went for 11 rounds. Judges were Northern Principal Alec Ciminello, Central Elementary Principal Leanne Saravo and LMS Principal James Williamson.
Four spellers were eliminated in the first round, thanks to the words “cowlick,” “noggin,” “frock” and “whelp,” leaving 16 students onstage.
One more student was eliminated in round two after misspelling the word “iota” as “ioata.” The crowd expressed surprise when LMS 7th-grader Jack Manion aced the spelling of the word “eggcorn,” not to be confused with “acorn.”
Round three got the best of five more spellers. The words that took them out were “ornament,” whirlybird,” “obsolete” and “sedentary.”
Eleven students remained, but four of them stumbled in round four over the words “Pepita,” “dim-sum,” “spaniel” and “repercussion.” A highlight of the round was Lonsdale Elementary 4th-grader Kevin Desmarais correctly spelling the word “windbaggery.”
Round five proved insurmountable for three brave spellers. Central 4th-grader Kai Paine misspelled “moorage” as “moridge,” while Desmarais swapped an ‘a’ for an ‘e’ in the word “seethe.” The last remaining 4th-grader, Northern’s Alexander Kohring, misspelled “phonics.”
The competition was down to four, including 6th-graders Brandi Beckler (who was standing in as the alternate for Grace Plouffe) and Olivia Vilner, 7th-grader Evan Vincenzi, and Webster.
Beckler started round six with the correct spelling of “comportment,” setting the tone for the rest of the competition. Vilner followed with “petrifying,” then Vincenzi with “adjective” and Webster with “honorific.”
In round seven, Beckler, Vilner, Vincenzi and Webster correctly spelled “abracadabra,” “haphazard,” “ceramics,” and “sediment,” respectively. The audience seemed ready to settle into a four-way battle when round eight commenced.
Beckler started the round off strong with “planetarium,” but Vilner mistakenly added an “a” to “primitive.” Vincenzi correctly spelled “testimony,” followed by Webster’s quick spelling of the word “heredity.”
The audience celebrated, thinking Webster had succeeded, but the judges held up red cards indicating the word was spelled incorrectly. Before another round could begin, a member of the audience called out, “Wait! We have a protest question here.”
The challenger approached the judges’ table. After some discussion, Ciminello explained that the judges believed Webster had missed the “d” in “heredity.”
“No, no, no,” the challenger called out. The judges deliberated for a few more minutes before deciding to start round eight over again.
The word “perilous” spelled the end for Beckler, and Vilner was eliminated on the word “eligibility.”
Vincenzi and Webster then head-to-head for more rounds, with Vincenzi spelling “personnel,” and “avatar,” and Webster spelling “victimology” and “oxygenate.”
Finally, in the 11th round, Vincenzi met his match with the word “millennial,” forgetting the second “l.” Webster spelled “yearling” correctly, and was then given the championship word, “enzyme.”
Webster was then declared the 2022 local bee winner, lifting his arms in celebration.
Webster told The Breeze he was extremely excited about his big win, adding, “my main goal tonight was not to win, but not to lose either. He said his victory was a pleasant surprise.
The other students participating in this year’s spelling bee were: 5th-graders Jideobi Washam-Unaka (Central) and Camille Wall (Lonsdale), Sayleville 4th-grader Austin Chea and 5th-grader Rowen Mahoney, and Northern 5th-grader Christian Joly.
At the middle school level, the other spellers were 6th-graders Elizabeth Hopkins and Braden Lynch, 7th-graders Landon Arruda and Inioluwa Payne, and 8th-graders Aaron Kanter, David Lucci and Adelaide Smith.
Webster will represent Lincoln at the statewide bee, sponsored by The Valley Breeze, on March 12 at 10 a.m. For more information on the bee, including updates on whether it will be a virtual or in-person event, visit rispellingbee.com.
