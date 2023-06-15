LINCOLN – Kirkbrae Country Club won’t begin hosting weddings and large-scale events until Sept. 30, representatives reiterated at a June 7 press conference. A portion of the club burned in a fire on May 22 and sustained smoke, water, and fire damage to most areas of the clubhouse.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, which the Office of the State Fire Marshal is currently determining through its investigations and protocols. A total of 46 weddings have been affected through Sept. 30, and Kirkbrae has been able to reroute several of them to alternate venues.
“We stand ready to do everything possible for our booked events to aid them through this process,” said Ed Decristofaro, immediate past president and current vice-president of Kirkbrae.
“Kirkbrae has been, is, and will continue to be dedicated to its tradition as one of the finest private country clubs in New England and will soon return as a premier choice for weddings and large-scale events,” Decristofaro said.
“I personally would like to thank all the first responders, including the Lincoln Fire District, which is represented here today by Chief Fisher,” said Mike Bradshaw, chief operating officer and director of golf at Kirkbrae. “The department’s response and continued guidance throughout this process has been top notch and fully appreciated.”
Kirkbrae was established in 1961, with the current clubhouse built in 2000, renovated in 2008, and again in 2020. It has been part of the northern Rhode Island community since its inception and is the host venue for numerous charity events including golf outings that raise significant dollars for local charities each year, said its owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.