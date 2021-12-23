JOHNSTON – David Hebert, a 54-year-old Glocester police officer, was suspended without pay last week after his arrest in Johnston on domestic violence charges.
According to reports, Hebert, of Dayville, Conn., was arrested around 1 a.m. on Dec. 6 and accused of illegally entering a woman’s garage and then assaulting her and damaging several items, including Christmas decorations and a bag of concrete. He also allegedly attacked a second woman.
He was arraigned in District Court on the day after his arrest on a felony charge of domestic violence – unlawful breaking and entering into a home, first offense, as well as misdemeanor domestic violence, simple assault and/or battery, first offense, larceny less than $1,500, domestic violence disorderly conduct, first offense, and simple assault and/or battery.
He did not enter a plea and was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and issued a no-contact order.
A 22-year member of the Glocester Police Department, he was immediately suspended by the department. He is due back in court Feb. 28.
