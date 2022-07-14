NORTH SMITHFIELD – On July 5, at around 5:37 p.m. police responded to Black Plain Road for a report of an in-progress breaking and entering at an occupied home.
Upon arrival, officers were advised by the homeowners that a man had broken into their home through a basement window. After being alerted by their security system, the homeowner found him hiding under their deck. The suspect then fled the area.
While on scene investigating, an alarm from a nearby home was received. Officers responded to that home where they found an open door but an interior check of the home was negative for any suspects.
Utilizing surveillance footage and additional information about suspicious activity associated with his vehicle, the suspect was identified as 60-year-old Wayne Hadley, of Woonsocket. A warrant was issued and Hadley was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into an occupied dwelling of a person 60-plus years and vandalism.
He was arraigned in District Court on Monday morning, where his bail was set at $5,000 with surety. His next court date is scheduled for October.
