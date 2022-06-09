City receives $1.15 million Brownfields grant
On June 1, Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt received two grant awards totaling $1.15 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for Brownfields site assessment and remediation. In a ribbon cutting ceremony at 719 River St., the site identified for contamination cleanup for one of the grants, the mayor accepted a check from Janet McCabe, EPA deputy administrator.
EPA Deputy Administrator, Janet McCabe, stated, “EPA’s Brownfields Program breathes new life into communities by helping to turn contaminated and potentially dangerous sites into productive economic contributors.”
Mike Debroisse, City Planning Director, stated, “Our Assessment Grant award is especially important to our city’s economic development. We have growth potential in at least four areas in the East School and Pond Street Redevelopment District, but developers have shied away from projects there because they did not know the environmental risks. With this grant, we can perform assessments that will move developers into projects that they may have previously believed were not suitable.”
RIDOT Kicks Off 146 reconstruction project
On June 3, state and local leaders gathered on the side of Route 146 in North Smithfield to break ground for the Route 146 reconstruction project, kicking off the 2022 construction season.
The expansive $196 million project will make needed improvements to the Route 146 corridor, say officials, making it safer and reducing congestion, which will reduce vehicle emissions. In 2020, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation secured a $65 million federal INFRA grant, the largest the state ever received, to allow the department to properly address all the concerns with Route 146 with a single project.
The project will replace or repair five bridges, repave eight miles of roadway and build a flyover bridge to carry Route 146 over Sayles Hill Road, eliminating the traffic signal at Sayles Hill Road, the only traffic light on all of Route 146. This intersection averages more than 85 crashes per year and is a source of significant congestion and travel delay.
In addition to the Route 146 Project, other major projects under construction in 2022 include:
• The $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange Project
• The $265 million I-95 Viaduct Northbound
• The $164.5 million Route 37 Bridges Projects
• The $84.9 million Pell Bridge Ramps Projects
• The $84.4 million Henderson Bridge Project
• The $78 million Washington Bridge Project
Woonsocket Heritage Canal District Committee starts phase two
The WHCD is entering its second phase, according to Chairman Albert Beauparlant. While Phase I was focused on concept, design, and historicizing Woonsocket, this phase will bring a French cultural flair similar to that of New Orleans’ French Quarter, Beauparlant said.
“This committee is a think tank, and to be a think tank it’s always exciting because you never say, ‘No, I cannot,’ you say ‘Yes, I can.’ It takes those energies of this committee to bring a project like this forward,” Beauparlant told The Breeze.
The committee recently discovered a Riverfront Development Plan from 2003 that will aid in future feasibility studies and planning.
He also mentioned that the committee continues to brainstorm ways to bring the mayor and her administration on board with the project. Beauparlant said that her office canceled their last meeting, but that he continues to try and meet with her.
“I would say to her, ‘Mayor, you jump on board with this project and you’re going to be known as the renaissance mayor and you’re going to go down in history as being one of the most proactive mayors. Without this project it’d be the opposite,’” Beauparlant said.
“If this is the pie in the sky, why does New Bedford have its new waterfront project? Why does Fall River have a new waterfront and an urban renewal project down the new waterfront? Why does Attleboro have a downtown project 10 years in the making? Why does Pawtucket have a tidewater landing project? Why does Central Falls have a train station going in? These aren’t pies in the sky, you’ve read about them. Where is good old little Woonsocket with no plan or project to move us into the next millennia?” Beauparlant questioned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.