NORTH PROVIDENCE – Dayne Kerzner, a 36-year-old North Providence man, was officially charged last week with stabbing his father to death in a home on Whipple Avenue off Smith Street.
On April 11, at around 3:40 p.m., officers responded to 24 Whipple Ave. for the report of a stabbing.
Officers arrived on scene and located 65-year-old Steven Kerzner suffering from a stab wound to his throat and blunt force trauma to his head. Officers also made contact with a 60-year-old woman identified as Linda Rotella, Steven Kerzner’s girlfriend, suffering from a head laceration.
Officers arrested Dayne Kerzner at the scene. He was not being cooperative with authorities, said police. The motive for the assault is still under investigation. Police are considering this an isolated incident, and say there is no danger to the public.
Kerzner is charged with felony domestic murder and multiple assault crimes.
Police said the son walked into his father’s Whipple Avenue home with an air pressure device and a brick from the front yard. He then allegedly beat his father with the brick and stabbed him in the throat with the air pressure device. He also repeatedly hit the girlfriend with the brick, but she escaped, calling for help, as the suspect yelled threats that he would kill her.
Steven Kerzner had kicked his son out of the home 10 days before the attack. He had a restraining order on his son, who reportedly has a history of mental problems that worsened after the death of his mother.
