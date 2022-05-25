Police ID man sought for brandishing sword
On Monday, May 23, North Providence police detectives identified and arrested the suspect in a road rage incident that occurred on Smithfield Road in North Providence last Thursday, May 19, as Xariel Olivo, age 23, of Providence.
It is alleged that Olivo exited his vehicle brandishing a long sword following a road rage incident. He is being charged with assault and or battery, weapons other than firearms, and disorderly conduct.
Olivo is due in District Court, Kent County Courthouse, on Aug. 15, where he will appear before a judge for additional court proceedings.
Police explain cruiser crash
On May 18, at around 1:25 a.m., an officer in a North Providence police cruiser was involved in a motor vehicle accident involving another driver and vehicle.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue, according to Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr.
Both the officer and the female operator of the second vehicle were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries and later released.
The crash is under investigation.
