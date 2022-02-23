PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island Housing last week launched its new downpayment and closing cost assistance program, FirstGenHomeRI, partnering with Pawtucket Central Falls Development to provide assistance and affordable homes to first generation homebuyers.
The announcement of the pilot program, which provides $25,000 in assistance to first generation homebuyers, took place on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at a newly constructed home by PCFD on Middle Street in Pawtucket. This home was one of the five two-family homes PCFD has been building for first time homebuyers. These homes are selling for $269,000.
Linda Weisinger, executive director of PCFD, said that using Rhode Island Housing’s downpayment and closing cost assistance program in conjunction with PCFD’s homes is a smart decision because it shows people where they are able to find homes within their budget.
“Connecting homebuyers to housing and resources really makes perfect sense for any prospective buyer,” she said. “PCFD builds houses around Pawtucket, Central Falls, as well as throughout Rhode Island, and Rhode Island Housing acts as the lender.”
Weisinger said that many individuals and families who want to buy a home are priced out of the housing market right now unless they find other resources such as affordable housing through PCFD or assistance programs such as FirstGenHomeRI.
“Say you’re renting and you want to buy a house but you only qualify for a house in a $300,000 range, we know there is nothing available for that price, but call PCFD and we can help determine eligibility for our homes and connect them to these resources, it’s a win-win,” Weisinger said. “We know right now with the market that unfortunately prices are too high in R.I. for many people, so we now are able to deliver a homeownership opportunity and tie it in with available resources for first time home buyers that previously thought they were priced out of the market.”
Weisinger said that not every person who participates in the FirstGenHomeRI program needs to buy a home through PCFD. Instead, PCFD is available for those who are unable to find a home.
“People will say ‘oh great there’s a $25,000 down payment assistance program, but there are no houses to buy,’” Weisinger said. “We’re constantly building more homes through PCFD so if you think you qualify, we could have one available.”
To qualify for Rhode Island Housing’s FirstGenHomeRI program, residents must fit certain criteria.
A first-generation homebuyer is any person whose parents or guardian never owned a home during the homebuyer’s lifetime, or who lost the home to a foreclosure or short sale and does not own a home now. Anyone who lived in foster care also qualifies as a first-generation homebuyer.
In addition to qualifying as a first-generation homebuyer, prospective buyers must be a ﬁrst-time homebuyer purchasing a 1-4 family home or condominium in RI, have a minimum credit score of 660, meet price and income limits, complete a HUD-approved first-time homebuyer education course, obtain a R.I. Housing-funded ﬁrst mortgage through its loan center and purchase and occupy the home as their primary residence.
Prospective buyers must also currently live in Central Falls, East Providence, Pawtucket, Woonsocket, Providence or Newport. To learn more about the eligibility criteria, visit www.rihousing.com/firstgenhomeri/ or www.pcfdevelopment.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.