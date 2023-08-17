NORTH SMITHFIELD – Speculation in North Smithfield of late has centered on questions about whether the middle school/high school complex’s artificial turf field, installed two years ago, might be contributing to elevated chemicals in the school’s water supply.
Michael Healey, chief public affairs officer with the Rhode Island Department of Management, told The Breeze that RIDEM’s Office of Land Revitalization and Sustainable Materials Management has investigated private well impacts near the school complex, including at some homes downgrade from the facility, but none of the wells sampled at the homes where homeowners allowed them access exceeded Rhode Island’s interim drinking water standard of 20 parts per trillion for PFAS, otherwise known as “forever chemicals.”
“Based on this investigation, which focused solely on identifying impacts to drinking water by sampling private wells in the area, we are not able to conclude a source (for the contamination in the school supply),” said Healey.
North Smithfield school officials recently announced that an elevated level of PFAS had been detected in the school’s wells.
North Smithfield’s Water Supply Review Committee has been working extensively to push toward a change in the town’s 2020 ordinance in which certain businesses were exempt from a particular area in an overlay district, as well as proposing workshops that will inform individuals on protecting their wells.
In 2020, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu ordered no new artificial turf to be installed in city parks, and officials in many municipalities have been banning the use of artificial turf due to the chemicals it’s made of.
According to a Boston Guardian article, some chemicals included in artificial turf include heavy metals, benzene, and other carcinogens that present a health threat to people.
In a letter to officials, resident and past commission member Tony Guertin said he believes the turf installed two years ago poses no threat to the water. The turf field initially installed at the high school back in 2008 may well have contained PFAS, but but testing for PFAS did not start until 2009, he said.
“It’s easy to find fault with an installation when the facts are not specifically determinable. It’s also quite reckless,” he said.
Guertin said the maker of the field, FieldTurf Tarkett, has made it clear that their turf had met federal health requirements.
“I personally am much more inclined to believe the sources as referenced and the federal government than Facebook fantasies and blatherings only intended to bash political opponents,” he said.
According to their website, FieldTurf Tarkett offers shock pads under turf surfaces that delivers “industry leading performance in critical system tests and drainage capabilities tested at nearly twice as fast as competitive systems.”
Water expert Lorraine Joubert, who works for the University of Rhode Island and has been helping out the Water Supply Review Committee, said it’s possible for certain chemicals to be used in the manufacturing of the turf, and it could be detected in small amounts based on industry treatments.
