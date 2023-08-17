NSHS football field
Buy Now

The football field before turf was installed back in 2021.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Speculation in North Smithfield of late has centered on questions about whether the middle school/high school complex’s artificial turf field, installed two years ago, might be contributing to elevated chemicals in the school’s water supply.

Michael Healey, chief public affairs officer with the Rhode Island Department of Management, told The Breeze that RIDEM’s Office of Land Revitalization and Sustainable Materials Management has investigated private well impacts near the school complex, including at some homes downgrade from the facility, but none of the wells sampled at the homes where homeowners allowed them access exceeded Rhode Island’s interim drinking water standard of 20 parts per trillion for PFAS, otherwise known as “forever chemicals.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.