SMITHFIELD – The Planning Board granted application reinstatement for the West River Estates project at 15 Whipple Road after failing to perform work on the site after more than one year.
Immediately after being introduced, board member Kenneth Orabona requested to extend a decision until the owner, Lou Calcagni, cleans up the site. Orabona said the site is an eyesore, and he feels for the neighbors who have had to look at it all this time.
Ultimately, the Planning Board granted reinstatement for West River Estates with the stipulation that cleanup work begins within 90 days. Calcagni said he anticipates “shovels in the ground” and work to begin on the project within 90 days.
Solicitor Scott Levesque said if construction or cleanup does not begin within 90 days, owners will be in breach of contract and need to return to the Planning Board.
Attorney Mike Resnick said the board granted master plan approval in May 2019, and preliminary approval in May of 2021, and administrative final approval in June 2021. He said reports that construction was not done within 2021-2023 were untrue. Between June 2021-2022, Resnick said more than $65,000 in clearing and tree cutting to prepare for utilities to be installed was done.
“What these gentlemen did, in my opinion, constitutes construction activities within a year. Substantial activity,” Resnick said.
Resnick said Smithfield does not clearly define what construction activity is, and thus cannot say work performed does not count. He said the applicant is ready to roll on the application, adding that if reinstatement is denied, the owner may decide to bring a more dense development at the property before the board to recuperate costs.
Currently, West River Estates proposed 16 residential units, four of which are low-to-moderate income housing. Resnick said it could easily expand to 32 units.
Levesque agreed there is no precedence on what construction means, and said reinstatement can be made for four reasons. Those include that the construction is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan, the plans are substantially the same when approved, the zoning is the same and the physical conditions of the site are the same.
Abutters expressed concerns at the meeting, and said the density is good as is, and they would just like to see it cleaned up and developed.
Charles Boudreau of Pheasant Ridge, who said he misses the window view of something besides tree stubs and rocks, supported the development’s reinstatement.
“I beg this board to reinstate this permit,” Boudreau said.
Later in the evening, Sunn Developers received master plan approval for its development located at 272 Putnam Pike, following a site visit earlier this month on four conditions.
Brian King of Crossman Engineering said plans include retail stores and residential units at the site across from now demolished Club 44. King said retail units will move further away from the Johnston town line, and the residences will remain in Johnston.
Developer David Loffredo has 14 lots on the property, including four in Smithfield and three in Johnston for a total of 14 acres. Plans include a car wash, retail units and 12 condo units.
Conditions include getting a special use permit and variances from the Zoning Board of Review, obtaining comments from Johnston, notifying the town of any discussions with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation regarding traffic mitigation and signals, and approval of the sidewalk along the development’s driveway along Route 44.
Planning Board member Michael Moan said he likes the developer’s plan to work with the existing landscape as much as possible. He said that would prevent and mitigate any kind of engineering or drainage problems.
Board member John Yoakum said he enjoyed that developer David Loffredo had a plan for each part of the property.
Sunn Developers is working with Smithfield Village, across the street at 355 Putnam Pike, to install a traffic light and mitigation for the developments. Smithfield Village includes 124 residential units and 25 low-income units in five residential buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.