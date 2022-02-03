CENTRAL FALLS — The City of Central Falls has blocked Western Oil from expanding its operations on the Central Falls/Lincoln line.
Western Oil, located at 1 Duchess Way off Lonsdale Avenue in Lincoln, had hoped to add nine, 30,000-gallon storage tanks to its operation, to be used for the company’s environmental and non-hazardous waste management services.
The proposal was met with opposition by neighbors, who said their quality of life is already impacted by Western Oil’s presence. They cited concerns with the company’s existing eight-tank operation — especially the noxious smells coming from the property and fears of a catastrophic accident.
After several Central Falls Zoning Board meetings and an on-site tour of Western Oil, the city board ultimately sided with neighbors and unanimously denied the company’s request for a dimensional variance and a special use permit to add more storage tanks.
Western Oil took the matter to Superior Court, filing an appeal of the denial.
A year later, the matter has come to a resolution, for now.
The City of Central Falls announced in a press release last week that it had “successfully blocked Western Oil from an expansion that would more than double the oil recycler’s operation, just yards away from families and residents in the city’s northwestern neighborhood, in close proximity to Valley Falls Pond.”
Lincoln officials joined Central Falls leaders in celebrating the Jan. 24 Superior Court decision.
Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera said she joined neighbors and community leaders in opposing the project, “... because it was expanding a nuisance into a residential neighborhood.”
Dan Issa, a former state senator, said he can see the existing oil containers from his backyard, in Central Falls.
“Our neighborhood is relieved that this noxious activity will not happen and that the Superior Court upheld the voices of the community,” he said. “Beyond the nuisance, this would have been a danger to Scott Pond and Valley Falls Pond if the tanks ever spilled. Thank you, Mayor Rivera and the city’s legal team for fighting for the little guy.”
Central Falls City Council President Jessica Vega said no one in the city supported the proposed expansion.
“We are so happy that the Superior Court made this decision. From the odor to the noise to the traffic to the environmental dangers, this was a bad idea from the beginning,” she said.
Matthew Jerzyk, the city’s solicitor, heralded the legal work of Nicholas Hemond, of the firm DarrowEverett, who argued the case on behalf of the city.
“I’m happy for the neighbors and the city. I’m happy for the Zoning Board,” he said. “A lot of these boards put a lot of work in for no money. They do the best they can, and they want to make the right decisions for the right reasons. I think they did that here.”
“If Western Oil appeals this decision, the City stands ready to continue its fight,” he added.
